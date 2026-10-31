How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh: Announcers,TV, And Radio

It is officially game day for the Yellow Jackets, who will go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers in a much-needed win for the program. It’s been a struggle season for Georgia Tech, who are 2-5 and look like a completely different program than a year ago.

Pittsburgh are losers of three consecutive games and are looking to end their win streak. Something has to give in this matchup for both teams, who must get back on track. Let’s take a look at how you can watch this game.

Viewing information

Here is all of the viewing information that you need for Georgia Tech's game vs Boston College.

TV: ESPN2

• Play-by-Play: Lowell Gallindo

• Analyst: Kirk Morrison

• Sideline Reporter: Dawn Davenport

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 264

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Can Georgia Tech win the turnover margin?

A pretty cool stat that head coach Brent Key mentioned on Thursday at his press conference was the win total the Yellow Jackets have when they win the turnover battle. They win a large amount of their games and are able to stifle opponents. The same is true when they also win the rushing battle vs the opposing team. The numbers soar in the high 80s and even 90s for the Yellow Jackets.

Going into this game with Pittsburgh being more turnover-prone, it is a great opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to pounce on the Panthers early and build a lead. From there, they can continue to establish the run, grind out the game, and take possession away from Pittsburgh. Despite a few offensive linemen being ruled out for the year, the Yellow Jackets have a young nucleus that is ready to contribute and take advantage of their opportunities. Here is another look at what happens when the Yellow Jackets win both categories and why it will be critical to pulling off an upset win.

“We got to be smart with the football. I mean, hands down number one thing. I mean, I wish I brought it with me, the stat, but I think it's 93% over the last four years, 93% winning percentage we have when we win the turnover battle. When we win the rushing battle, it's like 87. Those might be flipped, maybe one's, you know, maybe the other one up; at the end of the day, those are pretty telling, aren't they? Pretty telling,” said Key