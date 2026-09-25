How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Stanford: Announcers, TV, And Radio

Georgia Tech is back in action on Saturday, hitting the road to play its first conference game of the year vs. Stanford. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 2-0, with the last matchup being played in 2001. Georgia Tech comes in hungry and looking to get the season back on track with a win heading into their bye week.

Here’s how you can watch the game.

Viewing information

Here is all of the viewing information that you need for Georgia Tech's game vs. Stanford

TV: ESPN

• Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott

• Analyst: Brock Osweiler

• Sideline Reporter: Sherree Burruss

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 264

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Will Georgia Tech reach .500 this season?

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Mercer Bears in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yellow Jackets have a big opportunity on Saturday against Stanford to reach .500 before the bye week. Georgia Tech has a litany of injuries, with Jordan Walker, Savion Riley, Darnell Collins, Trae Stevenson Jr., Fenix Felton, Will Kiker, Ethan MacKenny, Kentrell Davis, Coi Jean-Noel, A.J. Hoffler, Derry Norris Jr., and Shymeik Jones all being listed as out. Walker is one of the biggest ones and was voted permanent team captain. It is never easy to replace a captain, especially one who made a big-time impact on defense.

The Yellow Jackets will have to turn to other players to fill roles and be able to come up big on the defensive line; those will be Noah Carter and Taje McCoy. Safety will be interesting to watch with starter Savion Riley out and Felton also out; who will be the starting safety? They could move Kelvin Hill to safety and have Jonas Duclona play star/nickel. It will be interesting to see what they do there and if they have any problems defending the pass with Riley out.

With so many injuries, a win would do wonders for this football team, and they would be able to rest up during the bye week and get back healthy. The Yellow Jackets need explosive plays early and often, and must defend the run. If they can do that, they should be able to get pick up their first victory.