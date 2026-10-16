How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Announcers, TV, And Radio

Tomorrow is game day for the Yellow Jackets, which means a new task. This week is the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Yellow Jackets come in at 2-3 and are looking to get their second conference win and return to .500. The Hokies are looking to avoid their third consecutive loss after starting the season 4-0. The Yellow Jackets come in with a banged-up running back room and offensive line injuries. Can they overcome it?

Let’s take a look at how college football fans can tune into the game tomorrow.

Viewing information

Here is all of the viewing information that you need for Georgia Tech's game vs. Virginia Tech

TV: ACC Network

• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

• Analyst: Max Browne

• Sideline Reporter: Madison Fitzpatrick

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 258

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Will Georgia Tech come together after losing one of its leaders?

Head coach Brent Key said he challenged his team after last week’s win over Duke. A lot had to do with the situation and wanting to get a win for Kyle Efford. Now the question is whether they can do back-to-back weeks with the info being out and a new opponent on the schedule. It is easy to do it for a cause, but doing it for sheer brotherhood and wanting to get a win is different.

The Yellow Jackets will get another to prove it wasn’t just a one-time thing, but that this is who they are. Over three weeks, we've seen the offense improve and the defense get better against the run. Now the question is whether they can prove that against a team ranked in the top 25 in most offensive and defensive categories.

“Challenge our team to see if what we did last week was just an emotional response to the situation or if that's really who we're becoming, right? Who we are down inside. That's the challenge to the team. You go out and do it one time and play together. Play as one move, as one on the team. Support each other, be excited for each other. Or is that going to be a one-trick pony? So that's the question. That's what we've been talking about all week: continue to come out of ourselves and into the team and do what's best for the team."