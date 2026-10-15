Three Key Matchups That Will Determine Saturday’s Game vs. Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech heads to Blacksburg and Lane Stadium to face the Virginia Tech Hokies this weekend and is looking for its second conference win. Let’s take a look at three matchups that will determine Saturday’s game and that the Yellow Jackets must win to come out with a victory.

Georgia Tech's Rushing Attack vs Virginia Tech Rush Defense

Virginia Tech has been stout against the run this season and ranks No. 14 in the nation in rushing defense. The Hokies give up just 85.5 rushing yards per game. Georgia Tech ranks 117th in rushing, averaging 183 yards per game. Don’t be fooled, though: the Yellow Jackets' rushing attack has turned a corner despite all the injuries on the offensive line.

They have been a balanced attack led by Justice Haynes (listed as doubtful for this game) and Trelain Maddox. Lately, Maddox has been the go-to guy and has been producing. He has back-to-back multi-touchdown games. The biggest question is whether they can do the same against a stout Hokies front seven led by Noah Chambers and Keon Wylie.

Another factor is how good the Hokies are at getting to the quarterback. Virginia Tech currently ranks tied for 10th with 19 sacks this season. They can shut you down in the run and get after you. This will probably be the toughest challenge they have faced this year, with an all-around great front seven.

“Yeah, it's going to be fun to go up there and play first of all, but um you know, they're an aggressive defense. They're tough. You know, they make a lot of plays. They move a lot. They fly to football. So, it's going to be a good test for us, but I'm excited. I think there's a lot of things that we're going to do that, you know, is going to be successful for us. And it's going to be a battle. But, um you know, they're a good defense. They do a lot of things well. They got a lot of good players over there. So, um you know, excited to go up against them,” said Corbo.

Georgia Tech defensive line vs Virginia Tech offensive line

Is this the game the Yellow Jackets finally figure out their pass rush? Georgia Tech has struggled this season to generate sacks and is tied for 117th in the country with just six. Coming into the season, the Yellow Jackets revamped their defensive line with several portal acquisitions and a new recruiting class. Unfortunately, it hasn't panned out, and the Yellow Jackets are struggling to create a consistent pass rush.

Georgia Tech also struggles against the run, giving up an average of 183 yards per game. Virginia Tech is tied for 105th in sacks allowed this season, giving up 14 so far, and an average of 2.33 per game. This is the game for the Yellow Jackets defensive line to get after it and sack Ethan Grunkmeyer with regularity. Something has to give here, and this is probably one of the Yellow Jackets' best opportunities to cash in on a porous offensive line. Can they take advantage?

Alberto Mendoza vs Ethan Grunkmeyer

Both players come from former Big 10 programs and left their schools for opportunities elsewhere, specifically in the ACC. Grunkmeyer comes from Penn State and landed with Virginia Tech this offseason. Alberto Mendoza transferred from Indiana to Georgia Tech. Both quarterbacks have been looking to prove themselves on the gridiron.

Grunkmeyer has been solid this season for the Hokies, completing 73.4% of his passes and throwing for 1,734 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mendoza has thrown for 1,193 yards, seven touchdowns, and just three interceptions on a 69.9 completion percentage. You can argue that both are some of the better and most underrated quarterbacks in the ACC. Both are extremely accurate and take care of the football, rarely putting their teams in harm's way. On Saturday, whoever performs best will likely win this game.