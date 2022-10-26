How To Watch, Listen To, And Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Florida State
The final Saturday in October will see Georgia Tech head south for its ACC cross-division matchup with Florida State. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a loss to Virginia last Thursday, while Florida State is coming off a bye week.
The Seminoles are trying to get back to their winning ways this week against Georgia Tech. Florida State started the season 4-0, including a neutral site win over LSU, but they have stumbled in the tougher part of their schedule, losing three straight against Wake Forest, NC State, and Clemson.
This is the first matchup since the 2020 season, a game that was the debut of Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims, a former Florida State commit, and the debut of current Seminoles coach Mike Norvell. The Yellow Jackets won that matchup 16-13, but could not build any momentum off of the win.
This game might come down to whether or not Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims plays and how effective he is if he does play. Yellow Jackets Interim head coach Brent Key said that Sims is "day-to-day" and that there is a good chance that both backup quarterback Zach Gibson and true freshmen Zach Pyron are going to be getting some snaps. Keep an eye on this story leading up to the game.
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Florida State.
How to Watch Georgia Tech At Florida State
Who: Georgia Tech At Florida State
When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Florida State -24 ; Over/under 47; Moneyline: Florida State -3333, Georgia Tech +1100
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 193* / SiriusXM app 955
* dependent on the make of the subscriber's vehicle
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
