Juanyeh Thomas Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Georgia Tech junior defensive back Juanyeh Thomas was among 50 players named Thursday to the 2020 Watch List for the Paul Hornung Award, presented by Texas Roadhouse.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission, and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March of 2021.

Last season, in the 4-2-5 defense implemented under the Yellow Jackets' new head coach Geoff Collins, Thomas saw extensive action in the secondary. He ranked fourth on the team with 60 tackles and four passes defended.

As a sophomore, Thomas recorded an interception, a forced fumble and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also helped Georgia Tech hold five of its opponents to 200 passing yards or less.

Thomas has had a significant role on Tech's special teams as a kick returner. He was a freshman All-American in 2018 after he set five school records in the role - including two kickoff return touchdowns (77 yards vs. Virginia and 100 yards at Georgia), becoming the first freshman in school history and only the third Jacket overall to score two touchdowns on kickoff returns in a single season. Due to a minor injury, Thomas was limited to just seven kickoff returns during the 2019 campaign.

Earlier this summer, Thomas was also recognized to Phil Steele's fourth-team preseason All-ACC team and Athlon Sports' fourth-team preseason All-ACC team.

The 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List is comprised of 50 players – 18 seniors, 22 juniors, nine sophomores and one grad transfer who play a total of eight different positions. These players represent 50 universities located in 28 states coast-to-coast that are part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).



All 10 FBS conferences and one independent school are represented on the watch list. The SEC leads the conferences with eight players, followed by the ACC with seven players and the Pac-12 and Mountain West with six players each.

