Keion White Named One Of The Best Defensive End Prospects for 2023

Georgia Tech has been low on NFL talent in recent years and that is one of the reasons the program has been struggling. While Georgia Tech might not have a first-round pick on their team, there are some draftable players and one of those is defensive end, Keion White.

Today, White was named one of the top defensive end prospects by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Kiper is one of, if not the top, draft analyst out there and ranked White as the 8th best defensive end prospect in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. White currently has a 75.0 grade from PFF(Pro Football Focus), which is the second-highest grade on the defensive line and the top on the Georgia Tech defensive line.

White is ranked behind Clemson's Myles Murphy, Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech, Mike Morris from Michigan, Jared Verse from Florida State, Zach Harrison from Ohio State, Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Kansas State, and DJ Johnson from Oregon.

Keion White has been Georgia Tech's top pass rusher this season with four sacks Georgia Tech Athletics

White has been recognized for his physical abilities and was named to Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" on The Athletic. Here is what Feldman wrote about White in that summary:

"White was a devastating player for Old Dominion in 2019, making 19 TFLs. He was 265 then. He transferred to Tech, but then suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him. He’s now 6-4, 290, and primed to be a problem for ACC teams. White has hit 21 mph despite being almost 300 pounds. He also has vertical-jumped 32 inches and done 38 reps of 225 on the bench press."

White has four sacks this season and the physical talent that he has is undeniable. With any luck, coaching and development at the next level will unlock the abilities that White has and he can become an impact pass rusher at the NFL level.

White is going to have a chance to show what he can do this Saturday against Virginia Tech.

