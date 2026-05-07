Latest Way-Too-Early Bowl Projections Pit Georgia Tech Against A Top G5 Contender

Spring football ended last month for Georgia Tech Football, and it was an overall productive month of practice for Brent Key's team, though there is still a way to go and lots to figure out for this program heading into the fall.

Georgia Tech has been to a bowl game in each year under Key, and despite all the turnover and new members of the roster, I think that Georgia Tech's floor is getting to another one, while the ceiling should be contending for a spot in the conference championship game. It might be too early for bowl projections, but the first post-spring practice projections from CBS Sports' Brad Crawford send Georgia Tech to the Fenway Bowl to face Memphis, who is expected to be one of the top G5 contenders this year for the playoff.

Fair projection?

Given some of the unknowns with Georgia Tech's roster, this is not a completely unfair projection, though I think this kind of bowl game is the floor for Georgia Tech and if things break the right way, they can aim higher.

So what are going to be some of the strengths of this Georgia Tech team heading into the season?

The running game should be elite as long as the offensive line comes together, which it consistently has under Key no matter the personnel that is shifting around from year-to-year. With former Michigan and Alabama running back Justice Haynes in the backfield along with Malachi Hosley, this should be one of the best running back duos not just in the ACC, but the country, Both players averaged over seven yards per carry in 2025. While the quarterback and the passing game settle in, the Yellow Jackets should be able to rely on that running game.

The defense has a chance to be improved, though there is going to have to be proof of concept before anyone can totally buy into the improvement, but the talent seems to have risen, particularly along the defensive line. Georgia Tech brought in transfers Noah Carter, Tawfiq Thomas, Taje McCoy, Jordan Walker, and Vincent Carroll-Jackson to help make the Yellow Jackets more stout up front and be able to stop the run, which has been a main goal for Key and his staff this offseason.

The Yellow Jackets have a challenging, but manageable schedule that should allow them to get back to their fourth straight bowl game and if things break right, I think they can be a contender to get to the ACC Championship.