Live Updates: Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss

Pregame

2:50- Georgia Tech has officially taken the field for warmups. Gold helmets, gold jerseys, and white pants.

2:57- Ole Miss is going with Luke Altmyer as the starting quarterback today. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin says to expect both players to play today.

Ole Miss is wearing the all-white uniforms today

3:06- Looks like the first-team offensive line today might be Corey Robinson at left tackle, Pierce Quick at left guard, Weston Franklin at center, Joe Fusile at right guard, and Jakiah Leftwich at right tackle.

3:10- Both teams are heading into the locker room. Only twenty minutes until toe meets leather.

3:14- Dontae Smith getting the start at running back after it was Dylan McDuffie previously. Smith had three touchdowns last week.

Robinson, Quick, Franklin, Fusile, and Jordan Williams will be the starting offensive line

3:32- Both teams have taken the field. Captains for Tech are Dontae Smith, Myles Sims, and Charlie Thomas

Ole Miss has won the toss and wants the ball

1st quarter

Ole Miss starting at their own 26-yard line. Jaxson Dart is at quarterback. Zach Evans running the ball well. Jordan Watkins with a big catch to get the ball in the redzone. Ole Miss is threatening

13:34- Zach Evans in for the touchdown for Ole Miss. 7-0 Rebels.

