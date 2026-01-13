Making The Case For Why Georgia Tech Should Pursue Former Colorado OL Jordan Seaton

A common theme over the last few transfer portal cycles is the Yellow Jackets landing Colorado players from the portal. Last year, it was Savion Riley. In the 2026 transfer portal cycle, it has been Tawfiq Thomas.

A major Colorado player hit the portal late Monday night in Jordan Seaton. Seaton is rated as a four-star prospect in the portal with a 97.68 rating. He already has two years of college experience and started as a true freshman for the Buffaloes. He earned Freshman All-American honors from On3.

As a sophomore, he put together another strong campaign, especially in pass blocking, posting his highest score on Pro Football Focus (PFF) with an 83.9 pass block grade. He allowed just two sacks on 561 snaps. He posted his best pass block grade against Houston finishing with a 91.0. His other scores were a 65.8 offensive grade and a 52.0 run block grade. Despite the other numbers, Seaton is one of the best offensive tackles in the country and will make your team infinitely better. This season, he was named to the second-team All-Big 12 and a midseason All-American.

He is one of the most efficient blockers you will see, finishing with a 98.6 efficiency score, according to PFF.

Here is more on what he accomplished via his Colorado Buffs Bio:

AT COLORADO

HONORS

2025 (So.)

All Big 12 Second Team

Midseason All-American (Sportings News First Team)

Midseason All-American (Athlon Second Team)

Lombardi Quarterfinalist (Oct. 15)

PFF Big 12 LT of the Week (Week 1, Week 3, Week 4)

Preseason

Second-Team Walter Camp Preseason All-American

Third-Team Athlon Preseason All-American

First-Team Big 12 Media Preseason All-Big 12

First-Team Pick SIx Previews Preseason All-Big 12

First-Team Athlon Preseason All-Big 12

First-Team Lindy's Preseason All-Big 12

Second-Team Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12

Lombardi Award Watch List

Outland Trophy Watch List

No. 4 Returning OT/PFF Preaseason Ranking

No. 6 Returning OT/Lindy's Preaseason Ranking

2025 (So.)

Played and started in the first nine games of the 2025 season.

Missed the final three games of the season due to injury.

Contributed the fourth most snaps on the offensive line with 541.

Allowed one sack, zero quarterback hits, and five pressures.

Rated the 11th best pass blocker in the Big 12, the second best offensive tackle, and the 10th best offensive tackle among the power five.

2024 (Fr.)

247 Sports True Freshman of the Week (Week 9)

Midseason True Freshman All-American, On3

Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Watchlist and Semifinalist

CFN Big 12 Freshman of the Year

All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman

All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention Freshman of the Year

Freshman All-American Offensive Tackle, On3

Freshman All-American Offensive Tackle, 247 Sports

Freshman All-American Offensive Tackle, PFF

Why It Makes Sense For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech can add another standout offensive lineman to this portal class to solidify the team heading into next fall. The Yellow Jackets have two offensive linemen committed in Favour Edwin and Markell Samuel. The Yellow Jackets do have Malachi Carney and Ethan MacKenny returning at the tackle spots. While both did a decent job last season in run and pass protection, the position can always be upgraded. Georgia Tech is trying to take the next step forward and be a team that is relevant and in a position to play for the playoffs at the end of next year. One of the cornerstones of the Yellow Jackets under head coach Brent Key is physicality, setting the tone, and being able to run the ball. Allow the run to set up the pass. With Seaton, they would be more than capable of doing that. Seaton will not be cheap as he sports a 1.7 million dollar NIL valuation via On3, but sometimes the cost is worth the investment. Here, it is more than worth it, especially for an NFL caliber talent.

