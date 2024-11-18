NC State Reveals Uniform Combination for Matchup Against Georgia Tech
It is game week once again in Atlanta.
For the final home game of the year, the Yellow Jackets are going to face NC State on Thursday night and it is a chance for Georgia Tech to finish 5-3 in the ACC for the second straight year and improve on their regular season win total from a year ago.
NC State is going to be 5-5 heading into this game and is coming off of a loss to Duke last Saturday. After being picked near the top of the ACC in the preseason poll, the Wolfpack have been disappointing this season and dealing with injuries. This is going to be the first matchup between the two programs since 2020, a game that NC State won 23-13 in Raleigh, NC. This is the first matchup in Atlanta since 2019.
While the Yellow Jackets have yet to reveal their uniform combination for Thursday's game, NC just did this morning.
It will be white helmets, red jerseys and white pants this weekend for the Wolfpack in Atlanta.
The win against Miami last weekend got Georgia Tech bowl eligible for the second straight season and was arguably the signature win of the Brent Key era. Now, Georgia Tech has to avoid complacency, something that has not been easy over the past few seasons following a big win. They can't be looking ahead to the game vs rival Georgia on Black Friday. When speaking with the media this week, Key made it clear how much he respects NC State as a program:
"Yeah, they're a good football team, you know, they've had some, some ups and downs in the season. Dave Doeren is a tremendous football coach. He is someone that I very much respect this league, I respect in the world of college football. He's been good to me as far as becoming a new coach in the league and just kind of, whether it be at different events or different things, show me the ways a little bit. He's just been really good to me in that way. But there's such a mutual respect and respect for how he's built his football program over the last, you know, what is it, 10 years or what not? So many can say, you know, eight win seasons, you know, the development of the players in this program, you know, he truly believes in being a developmental program and in building bringing guys in from the high school ranks and in developing those guys, you know, they play physical and tough at the line of scrimmage, you know, they're gonna be, you know, It's a different defensive front than we've seen as of late. And the quarterback's playing good football, so very similar in a lot of ways, program -wise, identity of a program. So it's gonna be a big challenge for us."
