News, Notes, and Standouts From Georgia Tech's Second Fall Camp Scrimmage
Another scrimmage is in the books for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets took the field again today and are now set to begin their preparation for their huge week one matchup against Colorado.
Here are the most notable news and notes about who stood out in today's scrimmage, as well as what head coach Brent Key had to say.
Not as good of a scrimmage as last week
It was clear from the start of Key's press conference that he was not pleased with what transpired today:
"All right, had a final scrimmage of preseason camp. You know, when 125 plays, I was planning to go about 100, but the first 100 looked like dog crap. So everybody got a chance to get in their place, see what they can do, how they can help this football team. We got some heat out there today. Reached about 94, but about 115 on the turf, which was what I wanted. I wanted to see how these guys could sustain and practice through some adversity. I don't think we are anywhere close to being ready to play a football game.
Way too many penalties. Way too many turnovers. Way too many ball and assignments. Way too many guys that either didn't play or tapped out for aches and pains and things you have to you know, we're not even close from the standpoint from mental toughness the grit and the fortitude that you have to have to play this play this game, you know, we got, we got a lot of young kids on the field new kids. That isn't, zero excuse, so we got a lot of damn work to do."
Mental toughness and dealing with adversity was a talking point
Key did not think that his team was mentally tough today or handled adversity well:
This is my job to get the football team in a position to be able to compete and play football games. The mental toughness which goes into the game, the mindset that you have to have.
These guys came out with a really good attitude and a lot of energy to start the day. And we went into this thing, we wanted to play a lot of guys today to see what they could do and who can help us, who's gonna be in the two-deep, who's not gonna be in the two-deep, who's on teams, scrimmage every special team today. And we wanna see who can go out there and it's going to be, I mean, it don't matter if it's game one or the last game of the season, there's going to be challenges, adversity, different things that you can't control, right?
And, the hardest thing right now with anybody, not just a young player, it's adults, it's players, is to be able to block everything else out, right? Is it not be affected by things that you can't control or circumstances that you're in, right and in the mindset and in the mental toughness part of it is it's so much of the game it's so much of the game."
Key Thinks Some Freshmen Will Be Able To Play This Season
While Key did not have a lot of good things to say about what transpired out on the field today, he did mention he liked the way some freshmen played:
"I would say there's probably one, two, three. There's anywhere from six to eight guys right now, freshmen that are probably in the mix to play in the first game. There's probably 10 to 14 that possibly by a third of the way through the season, midpoint of the season, that we want to have ready to play We have a talented group of guys, freshman, but there's only so many plays and look, it's a positive when your team when freshmen aren't walking in the door ready to play You know that they're learning how to play the game, learning to get up at the speed of the game In years past I couldn't sit there and say that they would be in the mix. They're probably out there going, so that's a positive sign of the program."
Key shouted out the student body
Key wrapped up his presser today with a message to the student body:
"I want to give a big shout-out to our student body. I mean, the amount of tickets, I got word of the amount of tickets that have been sold already for home games, and that they've sold out tickets and that they're open in other sections of the stadium for the students. If I can tell the students anything, we're going to put a good product in that field. There are going to be 11 people on each side of the ball in the kicking game. They didn't go out. They're going to play their butts off for y'all's students. I cannot thank the students enough for the effort they put into coming to these games and giving us that 12th man. And I talk a lot about the shared diversity that takes place at Georgia Tech and the bond that is You know those students they're part of our team on Saturdays and you know to see that, to see how many students have already come out and bought their tickets and how many more and they've opened up other sections, so students keep buying keep coming. All right. We'll keep opening up sections of the stadiums. We want you all here. We want you all here, and we need you all here. All right, and I promise that we are gonna put a great product on that feel for you guys. It's what y'all can be proud of."