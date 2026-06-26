Mets Fire Carlos Mendoza Instant Takeaways: Steve Cohen Addresses Reason for the Move

Carlos Mendoza’s tenure as manager of the Mets came to an end Friday as the team announced that he has been fired amid what has been a lost season for New York.

The Mets are 34-47 and in last place in the NL East by a wide margin. Mendoza has been on the hot seat during the dismal start to the year and now the team is heading in a different direction with Andy Green taking over as the interim manager for the rest of the season.

Mets owner Steve Cohen had a message for Mets fans after the move.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Carlos Mendoza for his leadership and unwavering commitment. He represented this organization with integrity and dedication throughout, and I wish him and his family all the best,” Cohen said in a statement. “Our commitment to bringing our fans a championship-caliber team has not changed. There is no sugar coating it: this season has been a disappointment and our fans deserve better than what we’ve delivered.”

Mendoza became the manager of the Mets before the 2024 season and led them to the NLCS in his first year. Last year, they suffered a monumental collapse in the second half of the season and missed out on the playoffs. Mendoza went 206–198 in his time with the Mets.

“Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis,” said David Stearns, the team’s president of baseball operations. “Carlos’ impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward.”

The Mets were just swept by the Cubs in a four-game series at Citi Field. They will play host to the Phillies this weekend.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated