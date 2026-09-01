What Georgia Tech's Initial Depth Chart Signals Ahead of Kickoff

Kickoff for Georgia Tech and Colorado is three days away, and today, the Yellow Jackets dropped their first depth chart of the season, and it was interesting, to say the least. Just because the depth chart says one thing does not mean that is how it is going to play out, and I would take these with a grain of salt for the entire season, but because this is the first one, it is worth talking about ahead of Thursday night.

Let's break down today's depth chart.

Grady Adamson won the backup QB job

This one felt up in the air, though Adamson was seen as having a slight edge over Graham Knowles heading into fall camp. Adamson is athletic and has a big arm that can be a starter in the ACC, and it was not a big surprise to see him listed as the No. 2 QB, though it was interesting that there was no "or" designation at the position.

Alberto Mendoza is going to be the starting quarterback for Georgia Tech and Adamson is the backup.

Three starting running backs???

Sep 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (28) is tackled by Virginia Military Institute Keydets defensive back Shamus Jones (2) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

No, Georgia Tech is not going to start three running backs, but the Yellow Jackets sent the message today that they are going to run the ball quite a bit on Thursday and Justice Haynes, Malachi Hosley, and Trelain Maddox will all play a part in the game plan against the Buffaloes.

But not all three of them are going to start as the depth chart might suggest.

Surprises along the offensive line

Sep 16, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive linemen Ethan Mackenny (78) lines up prior to the snap against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Again, take depth charts with a grain of salt, but if the one released today holds true, there will be some surprises along the offensive line.

The left side has played out as expected, with Ethan Mackenny and Kevin Peay Jr claiming starting spots, but after Joseph Ionata was talked about as the starting center since spring, he was listed as the starting right guard, while Jameson Riggs was listed as the starting center, and Malachi Carney at right tackle.

Will that be how things play out on Thursday? Who knows, but if it does turn out that way, that would be a big surprise at center and right guard. We will just have to wait and see.

A lot of possibilities along the defensive line

There was not a lot of clarity about who was actually going to start along the defensive line for the Yellow Jackets on Thursday.

Noah Carter, Taje McCoy, Jordan Walker, Amontrae Bradford, Brayden Manley, Jordan Boyd, and A.J. Hoffler were all listed as co-starters at defensive end. Earlier in fall camp, defensive coordinator Jason Semore said that he felt confident that Georgia Tech was three deep at both end spots and he might be right. Will all of these guys play on Thursday?

At defensive tackle, it was a similar story. Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Christian Garrett, and Shymeik Jones were all listed as co-starters along the interior. I do expect all four of these guys to play and would also keep an eye on freshmen Christian Speakman and Amier Clarke.

Three linebackers listed as starter?

Georgia Tech listed three linebackers as starters for Thursday and while having three linebackers is not abnormal, you can't have four defensive linemen and five defensive backs out there as well like they do on their depth chart so I don't expect a lot of three linebacker looks from this defense.

Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, and Cayman Spaulding are going to see plenty of reps out there on Thursday and I would also expect Braylon Outlaw and CJ Gamble to be factors as well.

Three freshmen in the secondary two-deep

The secondary looked as expected, with Jaylen Mbakwe, Tae Harris, Savion Riley, Kelvin Hill, and Daiquan White as the starters, with the only real note amongst that group is that South Florida transfer Jonas Duclona is listed as the backup at nickel.

There were three freshmen listed in the two-deep today, which is something that we have talked about as likely to happen. Safeties Kealan Jones and Chris Hewitt Jr were listed as backups, while Trae Stevenson Jr was listed as a backup at cornerback. All three will likely play a rotational role on Thursday, and Brent Key has not been shy about saying he is going to be open to playing young guys.