Positions Georgia Tech Still Needs To Address In The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is live and in full effect. Georgia Tech has been busy and already has seven additions from the transfer portal. Solid additions so far, but more work to do for the Yellow Jackets to solidify their team for 2026. Let’s take a look at positions that Georgia Tech still needs to address

Quarterback

The Yellow Jackets are still in the market for a quarterback and have had a number of quarterbacks visit, including Beau Pribula and Anthony Colandrea. Colandrea made his decision earlier in the week to commit to Nebraska, so he is off the board for the Yellow Jackets. Pribula is still taking visits and is set to visit Washington soon. A name that is flying under the radar that could be an option is Jake Merklinger, who is looking for a home and played his high school ball in the peach state at Calvary Day. It would be a nice homecoming for Merklinger, and he could battle for the QB1 spot like he did last year with Joey Aguilar. Only this time, there won’t be a veteran guy; he will be competing with just some young and inexperienced guys.

Wide Receiver

Georgia Tech did add Jaylen Mbakwe, which was a major addition in the portal, but they need more players to fill the position, especially with so many exits. The Yellow Jackets have lost nearly all their pass catchers from 2025. No Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, Dean Patterson, Zion Taylor, and a bunch more. A few names that are set to visit Georgia Tech at the wide receiver spot are Ja’Cory Thomas, formerly of Old Dominion and Ny Carr, formerly of Miami. Carr played high school football at Colquitt County here in Georgia. Georgia Tech needs to add speed and a couple of deep threats who can make a difference down the field. With Canion gone, they also need to add a big body target who can be a red zone threat and a different maker with the 50/50 catches.

Tight End

The loss of Luke Harpring was huge for the Yellow Jackets because he was supposed to be a big part of what they do next fall. With Josh Beetham, J.T. Byrne, and Brett Seither all out of eligibility, it gave an inside track to start. Now, Georgia Tech will have to add another tight end in the portal after landing Chris Corbo from Dartmouth, who was a solid addition. Corbo is a solid pass catcher and blocker for Georgia Tech. Expect the Yellow Jackets to add a blocking tight end and one who can catch the ball and make plays with the ball in his hands. Tight end is another position of need for Georgia Tech.

EDGE

Georgia Tech did add Jordan Walker from UNLV, but they need more prospects to help fill out the edge position to solidify the group. The Yellow Jackets need a game wrecker or two to come in and solidify the edge position. Last year, the Yellow Jackets took multiple guys to help out the edge rusher position. I expect them to do the same in this portal cycle. A couple of names that could make sense are Amaree Williams, who played at Florida State. He is a three-star prospect in the portal and a former four-star recruit. Amier Washington from Texas Tech, Jordan Ross from Tennessee, and Preston Zinter from Notre Dame are all names that make sense for the Yellow Jackets to add in the portal. EDGE is a critical position that Georgia Tech has to get right if they want to compete for an ACC crown and get back to that level in 2026.

Defensive back

When you lose two starting safeties, it is never easy to replace them. Georgia Tech has two young thoroughbreds in Tae Harris and Fenix Felton, but they still need to add a veteran presence to solidify the secondary. It is nothing like experience at one of the key positions on the defensive side of the ball. There are some viable options for Georgia Tech, like Keenan Nelson Jr, Joenel Aguero, Jaydan Hardy, Jaidan Scott, Taylor Powell, and more. If Georgia Tech can land a versatile safety that can play multiple positions, like playing on the box, playing strong and free safety, their backend would be at another level in 2026. Now they could go with a run-stopping safety because a year ago, they struggled with their run defense and tackling, which they need to shore up. They also have a need for a safety that can cover the backend and not let deep passes get behind them. I would say 1-2 players at safety, and they should be okay next fall.

