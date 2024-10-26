RECAP: Georgia Tech's Offense Sputters in 21-6 Loss to Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech got what it needed to today from its defense and special teams, but the offensive side of the football let them down in their loss to Virginia Tech today.
The special teams had been a problem in every loss this season, but not today. Aidan Birr was 2-2 on field goals today and Zeek Biggers blocked a field goal. The defense kept Georgia Tech in the game, but there was just not enough from the offense. A quarterback change in the third quarter from Zach Pyron to Aaron Philo gave the offense a little life, but not enough in a 21-6 loss to the Hokies that dropped Georgia Tech to 5-4 this season heading into the bye week.
Georgia Tech was without starting quarterback Haynes King, running back Chad Alexander, and linebacker Kyle Efford today. Getting those guys healthy and ready to play for the final three games of the season should be top priority for the Yellow Jackets. Two of the last three games for Georgia Tech come against No. 6 Miami and No. 2 Georgia.
Let's recap today's game.
Georgia Tech won the toss and deferred. The Hokies were going to start with the ball today.
The defense for Georgia Tech got off to a fantastic start. On the first play of the game, Romello Height came off the edge and sacked Kyron Drones and forced a fumble. Virginia Tech recovered it, but it was a nine-yard loss for the Hokies. Georgia Tech was able to force a three and out and get the ball to Zach Pyron and the Yellow Jackets offense.
it was a methodical drive for Georgia Tech on their first possession. Pyron was finding his tight ends on this drive, hitting Josh Beetham and Jackson Hawes for two first downs, but the drive stalled out in Virginia Tech territory. Brent Key made the decision to put Aidan Birr out there for a 34-yard field goal attempt. Special teams have been a thorn in Georgia Tech's side this year, but Birr made it and capped off a 12 play, 59-yard drive for GT and they led 3-0 in the game.
Virginia Tech got the ball and got a pair of first downs, including one from Bhayshul Tuten on their second possession, but they eventually had to punt it back to Georgia Tech.
After picking up one first down, Georgia Tech's second drive went backwards. Pyron was sacked and any momentum that Georgia Tech had on offense that drive was dead. David Shanahan had to punt it away and Virginia Tech got the ball back.
The game went to the second quarter and after struggling to move the ball on their first two possessions, Virginia Tech found their rhythm. Drones hit Jaylin Lane for a quick pass, Ayden Greene had a 14-yard rush, and then Benji Gosnell had catches of 31 yards and 20 yards, the latter being a touchdown. It was a four play, 72 yard drive that took only 1:46 off the clock.
Needing a response from their offense, Georgia Tech proceeded to go three and out. The good thing is, a good punt from David Shanahan, a penalty on Virginia Tech, and really good tackling forced the Hokies to go three and out on their next possession. Georgia Tech got the ball back quickly.
The Yellow Jakcets were able to turn their good field position into points and it was the special teams coming through yet again. Georgia Tech drove 36-yards in nine plays and it ended with Birr hitting a 50-yard field goal, his second field goal of the day. It was another drive that got to the red zone and ended with a field goal. While it was good to see Birr and the special teams get points, it was not a good thing that Georgia Tech was having to settle and not score touchdowns.
After getting the ball back from Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech stretched the lead. Tuten finally busted free and gained 41 yards on the first play on the drive. After getting down to the goal line, it took a trick play to get the Hokies in the end zone. Wide receiver Jaylin Lane got the ball on a reverse and found quarterback Kyron Drones wide-open in the end zone for a touchdown. It was a nine-play, 75-yard drive that took 3:51 off the clock. There was not much time left in the first half, but Georgia Tech had an opportunity to get a touchdown before the end of the half.
The offense went three and out. They had a delay of game penalty to start the drive and they could not find any yards. They had to punt the ball back to Virginia Tech.
With not much time left, the Yellow Jackets defense did get a stop and prevented the Hokies from adding to the lead. Virginia Tech went into the half leading 14-6.
The bad news for Georgia Tech was that running back Jamal Haynes left in the first half with an injury, but he would be back to start the second half. With how thin Georgia Tech was at running back, that was a welcome sign.
The second half started with both teams going three and out and not being able to do anything on offense and that was the theme. After Georgia Tech went three and out for the second straight possession to start the half, Virginia Tech was able to pick up a first down, but then the Yellow Jackets were able to force another punt and get the ball back. It was a near disaster for the Yellow Jackets on the punt though. It appeared at first that Rodney Shelley touched the ball and Virginia Tech recovered the ball, but it was overturned and Georgia Tech got the ball.
They did nothing with it though. It was another three and out for the offense and Malik Rutherford dropped what looked like it would have been a first down. Virginia Tech got the ball back and had great field position.
Once again though, the Georgia Tech defense and special teams came through. They did not allow the Hokies to gain anything and sacked Drones on 3rd down to force a 55-yard field goal attempt. Zeek Biggers blocked it and gave Georgia Tech its best field position of the day.
After a huge momentum swing, Georgia Tech had to make something happen on offense, but they did not. Pyron threw an interception after the Yellow Jackets got the ball back and the offensive woes continued for Georgia Tech. It looked like it might be time for a change on offense, as Georgia Tech had yet to pick up a first down in the half and had a turnover.
The Hokies were able to take advantage and used a flea flicker to get down the field and the Da'Quan Felton got Virginia Tech down to the one. Drones kept it on the next play and extended their lead to 21-6.
Zach Pyron did not come back out for the next Georgia Tech possession. Brent Key elected to turn to true freshman Aaron Philo, who had only previously played in the blowout win over VMI. Philo got Georgia Tech its first first down of the game when he found Singleton on a 3rd and 15 play, but they could not get more on the drive and had to punt.
Georgia Tech got the ball back quickly though after holding Virginia Tech to a three and out and Philo made one of the best throws of the day. He stepped up in the pocked after being pressured and found Eric Singleton Jr for a 57-yard catch. It gave them great field position heading into the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets were down in Virginia Tech territory after the big catch, but they quickly faced a 4th down decision. Key elected to go for it and Haynes was stopped short on the run attempt. Time was running out for Georgia Tech's offense.
They got the ball back quickly though after another three and out, but it was close to the same situation as the previous drive. After Malik Rutheford dropped another pass that would have resulted in a first down, Key decided to go for it again. Virginia Tech got pressure on Philo and he was not able to complete the pass, turning it over on downs again.
The Georgia Tech defense was doing their best to keep this game alive and forced another three and out and a punt. With 8:46 left in the game, Philo needed to be able to lead the offense and score quickly.
Georgia Tech was able to move the ball. Philo had a true freshman connection with wide receiver Isiah Canion, who made two big catches on the drive and they got down past midfield. The drive stalled out though and ended with four straight incompletions from Philo. They gave the ball back to Virginia Tech with four minutes to go and that felt like Georgia Tech's last chance.
The Yellow Jackets got the ball back after another punt from Virginia Tech, but it ended in an interception that would seal the game. Virginia Tech would kneel the ball out after that and win the game. The loss drops Georgia Tech to 5-4 for the season heading into another bye week, while the Hokies go to 5-3.