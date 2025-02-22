Report: Georgia Tech Expected to Hire Georgia Southern's Darius Eubanks As Its New Linebackers Coach
According to reports, Georgia Tech has made a new hire at linebackers coach. Per Matt Zenitz at 247Sports, the Yellow Jackets are going to be hiring Georgia Southern's Darius Eubanks to be the new linebackers coach. The linebackers were previously coached by former defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, who recently took a posiiton with the Baltimore Ravens as their new linebackers coach.
When Georgia Tech hired Texas assistant Blake Gideon to be its new defensive coordinator, it was not clear whether Gideon would also coach linebackers as Santucci did. It appears that Eubanks will be coaching linebackers and will join Jess Simpson, Kyle Pope, and Cory Peoples on the Yellow Jackets defensive staff.
Eubanks not only coached at Georgia Southern, but he also played there from 2009-2012. Eubanks was a four year starter for the Eagles, totaling 260 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss in his career and he helped guide Georgia Southern to three FCS Semifinals appearances. Eubanks signed with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted and he also played for the Minnesota Vikings (2013), Cleveland Browns (2013-2015), Dallas Cowboys (2015), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016) during his NFL career.
Eubanks began his career as a defensive line grad assistant at Arkansas in 2017 but then was hired as the safeties coach at Samford. He stayed at Samford until 2021, when he was hired by Georgia State as the safeties coach. Following one year with the Panthers, Eubanks then moved on to coach defensive backs at Liberty during the 2022 season before he returned to his alma mater in 2023, where he was the safeties/nickels coach. He then became the linebackers coach and run game coordinator for the Eagles this past season, where he helped two players earn all-conference honors, including Sun Belt defensive player of the year Marques Watson-Trent.
So what kind of group will Eubanks be coaching this season?
Georgia Tech's leading returning tackler from a season ago is back. Kyle Efford emerged as the leader of the defense, finishing with 64 tackles and three sacks. If Efford can stay healthy, an All-ACC type of season is possible. Efford finished the year with a 66.5 grade in 435 snaps on PFF (Pro Football Focus).
E.J. Lightsey returns and he started to play well towards the end of the season. He should be a factor this year if healthy. He finished the season with 23 tackles and one interception and PFF gave him a 67.5 grade in 191 snaps.
Tah'j Butler was only a true freshman last season, but he flashed his potential when he got playing time. Butler ended up playing 191 snaps per PFF and finished with a 65.1 grade, totaling 25 tackles on the season. Is a big sophomore leap in store for Butler? At the very least he provides critical depth and Georgia Tech loves to rotate their linebackers on defense.
Jackson Hamilton transferred in from Louisville last offseason and played 296 snaps for the Yellow Jackets. He finished the year with 26 tackles and a 53.4 grade on PFF. I don't think Hamilton will start, but he provides crucial depth in case of injury.
Georgia Tech did not add any linebackers from the high school ranks, but did bring in two players from the transfer portal.
Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech) and Melvin Jordan (Oregon State) are going to be vying for playing time this season and bringing depth to the position, giving the Yellow Jackets six players who they will be depending on. Spaulding was one of the top defensive players on the Tennessee Tech defense a season ago. He finished the season with 66 tackles and three sacks a season ago. Pro Football Focus gave Spaulding a solid 76.1 grade a season a year ago in 623 snaps and he graded out as a solid player in all aspects of the defense. He will compete for playing time and provide depth for the Yellow Jackets on defense.
In 2024, Jordan finished with 45 tackles including 21 solo. His most impressive game came against UNLV where he tallied seven tackles. He was the highest-rated Beavers defender per, Pro Football Focus. At Oregon State, he appeared in 26 games and registered 67 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Beavers.
