Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Tight End Jackson Hawes After Yellow Jackets Pro Day
Today, Georgia Tech held their annual pro day in front of various NFL personnel. Over a dozen former Yellow Jackets worked out today and afterwards, former Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes spoke with the media to discuss the day and how he felt that he performed:
1. On how he felt about his performance...
" I felt solid, yeah, I felt solid. I think my main goal was just to come out here and have fun. And I think my priority was a lot more just about having a good time with my old teammates than it was about times and stuff. So I accomplished that."
2. On his journey from Yale to Georgia Tech to the pro day...
"Kind of like surreal right it totally is yeah I mean every morning I wake up just totally like grateful for this place we're kind of you know just being like a total um I think you know selfishly for my career like a total like trampoline that just like spurred me into a great you know opportunity in the league and everyone that I you know have met here and gotten close with like those relationships I've been training for years and I think that's because this place is so special so I'm just really grateful."
3. On his pitch to NFL teams...
"You know I'm just a winner. Everywhere that I've gone I've proven that I can win and be a part of successful locker rooms and I've been a part of two really good locker rooms and two really good head coaches and I think what's unique about me is I do what a lot of tight ends don't want to do and that's block all 11 on the field so yeah it's probably some somewhere along the lines of that."
4. On the feedback he has gotten from NFL teams...
"Oh really good yeah really good personality wise I think that I check all the boxes you know and then on the field I'm from what I've heard it's been great."
5. On what NFL teams should expect from players that go to Georgia Tech...
"I think the first word that comes to mind is tough. I think that Tech does a really good job. You know, in Coach Key's program, building tough players, if you aren't tough when you come in you certainly will be a lot tougher and if you are tough then that's just going to only increase. That's something that I learned you know day one out here in the freezing cold last January when the turf was just hard like this builds a really tough place."
6. On if he has done enough to get drafted...
"Absolutely. I feel like I've just done whatever's been asked of me. I feel like I've thrived in the role that Coach Faulkner and the rest of the offense has provided for me and I've been a great teammate, I've been a great leader for the boys and I'm going to continue to do that."
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Defensive Tackle Zeek Biggers After Yellow Jackets Pro Day
Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Yellow Jackets Tight End Avery Boyd At Yellow Jackets Pro Day
Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Wide Receiver Abdul Janneh After Yellow Jackets Pro Day