Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech's Huge Upset vs No. 10 Florida State

Georgia Tech found a way to upset the No. 10 Seminoles in Dublin, Ireland

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key before the game against Florida State at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key before the game against Florida State at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports

They did it! Georgia Tech started the year off with a huge upset against No. 10 Florida State and it ended with a game-winning field goal from kicker Aidan Birr. The running game was dominant from start to finish, the Yellow Jackets did not turn the ball over, the defense came up big after a disappointing first drive. It was a sensational win for Georgia Tech and showed the momentum that this program has right now.

After the upset, social media had a lot of recactions to Georgia Tech's big win and here were the best ones.

