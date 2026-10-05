Georgia Tech returns back from its much-needed bye week and has another ACC game on the schedule this upcoming week. The Yellow Jackets will host undefeated Duke at home and are looking for their first conference win of the season. Today, we take a look at what SP+ has said about the matchup and who they are predicting to come out with the win.

Georgia Tech is an underdog by the sportsbooks and most power rating systems ahead of Saturday’s game, including ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+. For those that don't know, here is how Connelly describes what SP+ is: "As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking."

Georgia Tech opens as a big underdog at home vs. Duke. Connelly has a projected win for Duke 31-23, against the Yellow Jackets. He gives Duke a 70% chance to win the game over the Yellow Jackets. ESPN FPI gives Georgia Tech just a 27.4% chance to win at home and get their second win of the season.

Can the Yellow Jackets Get Back To Core Beliefs?

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech hasn’t been the team we thought they would be when it comes to the 2026 season through the first four games. They’ve had their fair share of struggles on both sides of the ball and have been largely inconsistent. There are some things they will have to salvage in order to turn things around and get back to what they are known for.

It starts with their core beliefs and the identity that has shaped this football team. You need leaders in place to help bring along the young guys for what they need to do and how they need to do. This is the time when you see your team captains and best players rise to the occasion when their back is against the wall. This will call for commitment across the board and buy-in from all the players. Getting back to their core beliefs is the only way to rectify things.

“Right now we're 0 for four, right? 0 for four on those toughness, discipline, commitment to each other and to Georgia Tech, to the team, and then execution. So during adversity, yeah, you go back and look at those things. Okay, now you got to ask why that isn't happening. Um, and you find out the answers. But it's easy to say, oh, we got to play better.

Well, I mean, anybody can see that. That's not even close to being a right answer. All right. Why did this happen? Why has it happened? And I'm I'm talking about one game. I'm talking about four games. I'm talking about 16 quarters of ball now. All right. To go back and and look and see the things that that are continuous throughout games throughout all four of them,” said Key.

Can the Yellow Jackets pull the upset on Saturday?