SP+ Projects Georgia Tech-Colorado Final Score
Gameday is now just four days away for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets will head to Boulder in one of the most anticipated games of week one and they will face Colorado. Georgia Tech is a small favorite in this game, but Colorado is going to be a tough opponent for Brent Key's team.
Who will win?
This is expected to be a tight game on Friday night and opinions are split on who is going to come out on top.
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ projection model, Colorado is going to win 30-29 and the Buffaloes have a 51% chance to win.
What is SP+? Here is how ESPN analyst Bill Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
Brent Key has a lot of respect for Colorado
Georgia Tech is going to be playing in a tough atmosphere on Friday night and going against a strong football team. Colorado has a big offensive line and an experienced front seven that led the Big 12 in sacks last season. On Sunday, Key talked about the Buffaloes in detail:
"No, I mean If you're asking if there's an advantage from playing as team last year this year, not at all, you've got to make your best assumptions out there. But when you look at their defense, they have a lot of guys back. They have a lot of guys back. I think it's seven or eight guys that started on the defense last year, the dozen or so that-- they're in the two deep from last year But the thing I really see is when you have 20 guys on defense that are juniors or seniors, that you've got-- That's really the same thing. They have that same advantage with the leadership and the older people who've been through the ", regardless if it was there or not.
They have a lot of guys back on D. And their defense coordinator, I mean, Robert Livingston, I believe, he has done a fantastic job there in one season. You're just really changing the direction of their defense and how they play. Been in the NFL10 years previously. And then offensively, where they do, we are expecting more new guys coming in. Talk about it being free agency. I mean, their offensive coordinator's been in the NFL for 20 years. Pat (Shurmur) has been a head coach for four, been an offensive coordinator in the league for 20 plus years. So he's going to know how to be able to get those guys in the right position and play together. They're big up front, they're going after size and mass. They might be, if not the biggest, one of the biggest offensive lines in the country. And I'm talking every level, they're massive. So it's a challenge just going to play a really good football team. That's the challenge. Whoever they roll out there, we've got to be able to go out and defend it or attack it."
Georgia Tech vs Colorado kicks off on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.