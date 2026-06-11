College football analyst Andy Staples of On3 came out with his preseason ACC Power Rankings on Wednesday. The list is rather interesting, to say the least. The Yellow Jackets ranked No.12 in the conference behind Miami, SMU, Virginia, Louisville, Clemson, Duke, Virginia Tech, California, Wake Forest, NC State, and Pittsburgh.

Are the rankings discounting Georgia Tech?

While Georgia Tech did undergo some major changes, losing its offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, several top assistants, and key players from a 9-4 team, one thing remained constant: head coach Brent Key.

Key has shown he can reshape a program and make it nationally relevant. That is evident in the winning seasons and the national spotlight they are in, beginning the season with three of their first four games on national television and in primetime.

Key is also an elite recruiter and brings in top talent from the high school ranks. He has never had a worse-than-top-40 class in recruiting. So, as we look at the list and where the Yellow Jackets rank, it begs the question. Is the list disrespectful?

1,000% yes. For starters, Georgia Tech beat four of the teams ahead of them in 2025. Clemson was a thrilling 55-yard game-winner as time expired in Week 3 of the season. The Tigers lose a lot of talent from a roster that was stacked with NFL talent. They will also have a new quarterback in Chris Vizzina, who will lead them. There are a lot of question marks there.

Duke lost both of its best weapons from last season, who were responsible for its ACC championship. Star quarterback Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate are now on rival Miami. The Blue Devils will have a new quarterback with limited starting experience in Walker Eget. There are unknowns on the defensive line and several key positions next year.

Wake Forest overachieved under first-year head coach Jeremy Dickert and lost a number of key contributors from a season ago in Christopher Barnes, Robby Ashford, and star running back Demond Claiborne, who is now in the NFL.

Virginia Tech should be much better under head coach James Franklin, who is known as a good recruiter and one who can turn around programs and teams. However, we have to see it done with the Hokies, who have been mediocre the last few years. They have a talented bunch, but will that be enough to produce a winning season?

Georgia Tech was one of the more active teams in the transfer portal, acquiring top-end talent like Noah Carter, Justice Haynes, Alberto Mendoza, Jaylen Mbakwe, Tawfiq Thomas, Gavin Harris, and Chris Corbo.

They also brought in new coordinators with a plethora of experience in George Godsey and Jason Semore. It feels like that should garner more respect, especially nationally, given the many unknowns in the conference outside the top four.

Now, why am I saying the Yellow Jackets are a top-four team, but they also aren’t outside the top 12 in the conference? They have enough talent to compete and contend in the ACC. They should easily have a top-six spot in the rankings. It isn’t just Staples, but CBS Sports and even ESPN have the Yellow Jackets ranked rather low.

After delivering a 9-4 campaign, an ACC Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American, and a first-round draft pick, the Yellow Jackets should garner more respect despite those players no longer being on the roster.

Coach Key and the Yellow Jackets have proven they can compete with anyone they face and win at a high level. They have pulled off a number of upsets and big wins in the Key era. That alone should be talked about. Despite the ranking, I expect the Yellow Jackets to shock people and the nation yet again, as they are sleeping on them in the ACC.

This wouldn’t be the first time they have had to do so. Last season was also a pleasant shock when they started the year 8-0. With more of a national spotlight on them, it won’t be long before people begin to wake up.