Georgia Tech is back to the drawing board after being embarrassed at home by Wake Forest. They will need to find answers quickly against another dominant force when they travel to Athens on Saturday. Let’s look at three major storylines heading into this week.

Who will be the starter at quarterback?

Unfortunately, Georgia Tech has been ravaged by injuries and has been dealing with a plethora of them all season long. That injury list got longer on Saturday, with Alberto Mendoza getting banged up and Grady Adamson suffering a broken collarbone. The Yellow Jackets will be faced with another dilemma in Clean-Old Fashion Hate of who the starter will be.

They do have to make a choice, and that choice could be incredibly crucial to their success in the game. With some of the struggles that Mendoza has had and one final game of the season, it might be worth it for the Yellow Jackets to entertain and see what Graham Knowles can bring to the table. Knowles has limited experience and has been behind several quarterbacks for quite a while. This could be an opportunity for him to showcase what he can do, and Knowles, being 6’7 with a big arm, could be valuable against a Georgia defense. The Yellow Jackets will have a decision to make, but it will be important who the starter will be.

Can Georgia Tech slow down the explosives?

When looking at the matchup for the Yellow Jackets, one thing the Georgia offense is good at is creating explosives in the run game and the passing game. In their win over South Carolina, they had plenty of those, with big plays from Nate Frazier, Talyn Taylor, Craig Dandridge, and Gunner Stockton. Georgia Tech gave up a number of explosives on Saturday vs. Wake Forest, including a 66-yard touchdown to Jack Foley.

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They were also carved up by Ty Clark III and Deuce Lawrence in the run game. If the Yellow Jackets are going to have any chance, they must slow down the rushing attack. They have a lot to deal with, and they need to limit big plays to have a shot at an upset.

"Yeah, I mean, too many explosives, way too many. You know, too many third downs, third-and-longs that they were able to convert, keeping them on the field. And, you know, broke down. We had times of winning some one-on -ones. And we weren't able to make a play on it. And then there's other times that you had to strain and get off the blocks, able to do that,” said Key.

Will Georgia Tech Play With Pride?

Tae Harris was one of the ones who sent a message after the game vs Wake Forest and heading into rivalry week.

“Obviously, the season hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to, so it's either get down or lay down. So you really just got to dig deep and play for pride and play for the team. Play for the seniors, play for Yellow Jacket Nation, play for everybody inside the building,” said Harris.

It is certainly the right message with the end of the season near and a rivalry game officially here. The Yellow Jackets aren’t paying for anything but pride with how the season has gone. However, they can play for momentum for next year and for the GT logo. That still matters at the end of the day, and they can create a lot of goodwill by knocking off the top team in the nation. The biggest thing you want to see is if they are going to compete or lay down to a drubbing by the Bulldogs. With a win, it will go a long way in turning around a lost season for the Yellow Jackets heading into the offseason.