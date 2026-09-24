Three Biggest Questions For Georgia Tech Ahead of Matchup Vs Stanford

We are 48 hours away from the Yellow Jackets returning to the field with a chance to get to .500 for the season. They travel to face Stanford, which comes in with two straight losses after starting the season 1-0. Georgia Tech picked up its first win over Mercer last week and is looking to continue the momentum. Let’s take a look at the three biggest questions the Yellow Jackets face ahead of their ACC clash.

1.Will an Identity Be Established?

Yes, it is Week 4, and the Yellow Jackets are still trying to figure out the type of team they are. There is some concern there when they are traditionally known for running the football at a high level and winning at the line of scrimmage consistently. It is a little different this year with a banged-up offensive line, moving parts, a new offensive line coach, and a new offensive coordinator. Georgia Tech is not running the ball as effectively as it once did.

They are still trying to get things together and become a team that knows what it is going to do every time it steps on the field. One key to finding that identity is coming together and leaning on a quality or aspect that fits the Georgia Tech mold. One game still might not prove the identity, but it could be a big step forward in the right direction. The 2026 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets may not be run-dominant or effective in stopping the run; it could be a totally different team that is more effective at passing the football.

"It's a matter of everything coming together, finding out really what the identity is. We've still got to be able to hang our hat on something as an identity. I'm not there yet at all. Every day's a grind on that, but it was a good start, and it started with getting more guys in there playing, so more opportunity for guys to touch the ball,” said Key.

2. Who will be next to step on offense?

This offense has plenty of opportunities for players to carve out big roles. Some of the main playmakers are established: Justice Haynes, Dalen Penson, Jordan Allen, and Kevin Roche Jr. However, there are opportunities for other playmakers to get involved and play a key role moving forward. Depth remains a question on the offense if some of the top playmakers go down. We saw Gavin Hariss look good in the spring and fall camp, but he hasn’t been utilized as much during the season. Chris Corbo has also had a limited impact thus far.

At wide receiver, Isaiah Fuhrmann hasn’t been on the field a lot. There has been an onus to get him the ball more. One good thing for the Yellow Jackets was the emergence of Jaiven Plummer and Debron Gatling, who made big plays in the passing game vs Mercer. Can they carry it over to the next game in ACC play? It has to be other players because teams are going to start to key in on Roche, Penson, Haynes, and Allen. Georgia Tech will need others to turn to.

3. Will the run defense woes be finally fixed?

We’ve talked about it consistently, but the issue remains the same for Georgia Tech with a porous run defense so far in 2026. They must get it fixed before playing major ACC rushing attacks like Louisville, Duke, Virginia Tech, and SEC power Georgia. A lot of tape has been put out, and with the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 134 on defense, things have to change.

A positive note is seeing some of the young linebackers get in and make plays. With some of the woes, maybe we will see more rotation at linebacker and better run fits. It will be a big test to see if they can slow it down, make plays in the run game, and solve some of the issues.

“We got to continue to improve that and do some things to help us out there. I don't need to. Beat a dead horse because that horse is dead and in the ground and about 12 feet under right now as far as being able to stop the run. Okay, we all know that. Teams are averaging over five yards of carry on us. I mean, they have not needed to throw the ball at all.

Now we've bowed our necks back a little bit when we've gotten into the tight areas down there. But until we stop the run, teams will not stop running it. Bottom line,” said Key.