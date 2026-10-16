Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech In Their Matchup vs Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech is 24 hours away from a big ACC matchup against Virginia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be looking to carry their momentum over from a surprise win over Duke last Saturday and get another ACC win to improve their overall record to 3-3. The Hokies, on the other hand are going to be working to snap their brief two-game losing streak and get back in the win column.

Bold predictions have been hit or miss for me this year, but I am going to take another stab at it for this contest between old ACC Coastal rivals.

1. Trelain Maddox has another multi-touchdown day

With Justice Haynes doubtful and Malachi Hosley out once again, it could be a big day for Trelain Maddox. Maddox is coming off the best game of his career, as he totaled 80 yards and three touchdowns, including a 60-yard touchdown run against one of the ACC's best defenses last week.

While Virginia Tech has a solid defense on paper, they have not exactly faced a murderer's row of offenses. They have seen VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland, Boston College, Pitt (starting QB got hurt), and Cal (missing their starting quarterback) and while the Yellow Jackets offense has been disappointing this year, this rushing attack could pose problems for the Hokies and I think Maddox comes through with a solid day on the ground.

2. Georgia Tech's O-Line allows no sacks once again

Georgia Tech's offensive line has been a sore spot this season, but facing one of the best defenses in the ACC last week, they were able to put together their best performance of the season and keep quarterback Alberto Mendoza clean.

Once again, the Yellow Jackets are going to be facing a pass rush that has been very productive this season and one of the ACC's best, but I will once again point to the level of opponents that they have faced. The game plan that the offensive staff put together last week got the ball out quick and in the hands of the playmakers and I think that could be effective once again.

3. Georgia Tech sacks Ethan Grunkmeyer three times

One of the weaker points on the Virginia Tech offense is their offensive line. One of the weaker points of Georgia Tech's entire team is their pass rush.

So which side wins?

I think that Georgia Tech could put some pressure on Ethan Grunkemeyer on Saturday, but he is going to be the best quarterback that Georgia Tech has seen this season. While the Yellow Jackets are still going to be missing Jordan Walker, they are getting Noah Carter back this week, and he has been one of the highest-graded pass rushers this season for Georgia Tech.