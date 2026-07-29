Three Burning Questions For Georgia Tech's Safeties Entering Fall Camp

Georgia Tech is losing two veteran safeties from last season's team, but they are hoping that the young talent they have been recruiting over the past two cycles is ready to step up and see the field.

They may not have much choice.

With Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels gone, two players who took the majority of the snaps at the position over the past couple of seasons, the Yellow Jackets and new safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri are turning to a host of young talent to try and improve the 9th-ranked passing defense in the ACC and a group tied for 16th in the ACC in interceptions.

Here are the biggest questions for Georgia Tech at safety entering the 2026 season.

1. Is Tae Harris primed for a breakout year?

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) runs with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tae Harris (27) defends during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think that Harris could be in for the biggest breakout season among anyone on Georgia Tech's defense.

The Yellow Jackets hoped he would become a star player after they flipped him from Clemson and he became one of the highest-rated high school prospects to ever sign with the program. He played 203 snaps last season for Georgia Tech and earned a 72.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, the sixth-highest on the defense and the fourth-highest among players who played 100 snaps. He also carried an impressive 73.7 grade.

Now that he has a year under his belt and a free path to seeing the field for more playing time, I think Harris is going to show why he was a borderline five-star prospect and potentially be an All-ACC player.

2. Is Fenix Felton going to emerge?

Felton only played 86 snaps for the Yellow Jackets last season and they all came in the final two games of the season against Georgia and BYU, the two best opponents that Georgia Tech played all season.

For a true freshman, Felton more than held his own, but also struggled like you would expect someone making his first appearances would struggle. He has plenty of talent and I think that he and Harris could end up becoming the hardest hitting safety duo in the ACC.

Given the lack of experience at this position, Felton is going to need to be ready for a bigger role in 2026 and something tells me that he will be.

3. What about the depth?

If you think that Harris and Felton are going to be the starters for this team next season, it is fair to wonder who Georgia Tech is going to depend on with depth.

Savion Riley has the edge in experience in this room, but he battled injuries and could not stay health in 2025.

Kealan Jones is a name to watch. Jones was a big recruiting win for the Yellow Jackets, flipping him from rival Georgia, and he was very impressive during the spring.

Other players who will be in the mix are fellow true freshmen Isaac Obrokta, Chris Hewitt Jr, and Kymani Morales. Obrokta was recruited to Georgia Tech as a wide reciever and Morales was recruited as a linebacker. They are listed as safeties on the official roster and will be counted on to potentially play a number of snaps.

The depth and inexperience of this group is a major question and one that needs clarity over the next month.