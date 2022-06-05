Three Georgia Tech Players Named Preseason All-ACC by Athlon Sports

Georgia Tech had three of its players recognized on the preseason All-ACC list by Athlon Sports

Three is less than three months to go until Georgia Tech opens the season against Clemson in the Chick-fil-a kickoff game in Mercedes Benz stadium, but it is never too early for preseason all-conference teams. Athlon Sports released their preseason All-ACC teams and three Georgia Tech Football players were named to them.

Running back Dontae Smith, linebacker Charlie Thomas, and offensive lineman Jordan Williams all were named. Thomas was listed on the third team and both Smith and Williams were on the fourth team.

It is going to be a big opportunity for Smith to fill in the shoes left by Jahmyr Gibbs as the starting tailback. Smith has a knack for the big play and will look to be the lead back this fall.

Thomas had a solid season a year ago and looks like he is only getting better. He had 10 tackles for loss and also led the team in interceptions. He is going to be the leader on what will be a young defense this season.

While Williams was injured some last season, he is looking to pick up where he left off after his true freshman season, in which he started 10 games. He is a talented lineman and hopes to be a leader up front this season for a young Yellow Jackets offensive line.

