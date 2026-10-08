Three Key Matchups That Will Determine Saturday's Game vs Duke

Georgia Tech plays Duke on Saturday afternoon and will look to get its first conference win of the season. Today, we look at three key matchups to watch in this game that could be the difference in the Yellow Jackets pulling off an upset.

Georgia Tech's Offensive Line vs Duke's Defense Line

Duke is led by Bradley Gompers, who has three sacks this season. Duke has 11 total sacks as a team. They are also stout in the first seven and rank No.6 in college football in rushing defense, surrendering just 63.8 yards per game. The Blue Devils defense also doesn’t give up many points and ranks No.6 in points allowed at just 11 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets' offensive line remains banged up and was missing three starters vs. Stanford. To succeed, the offense has to play at a high level, make holes in the running game, and protect against a solid front. It is easier said than done, but this will be a key matchup in determining if they can come out with the win. Head Coach Brent Key talked about what the Duke defense brings to the table.

“They have the ability to pressure. You know, they have various pressure packages, blitz and whatever. But they also play man coverage. They play zone. They mix it up. They disguise things well. They support in the run game very hard.

They have tendencies. They do a good job reading their tendencies on what they have. They're a well-coached team. To do one thing and look like something else, that's challenging. So we've got to have good eyes. We've got to play with good discipline. We've got to play collective team football,” said Key.

Georgia Tech has to play as a unit on the offensive line and have one of its best games if it's going to pull off the upset.

Georgia Tech Run Defense vs Duke Rush Offense

Duke has the ACC's best running back in Nate Sheppard. Sheppard has rushed for 644 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Blue Devils. His 644 yards rank third in college football this season. Overall, Duke has the 12th-ranked rushing attack, averaging 243.5 yards per game. The Yellow Jackets have the 123rd-ranked rush defense, allowing 189 yards per game.

The Blue Devils rely heavily on their rushing attack and have the nation's 79th-ranked passing attack. This is a simple matchup. Georgia Tech has to slow down the run game and address some of the misfits they have had in the run game this season. At times, the linebackers have overrun holes, creating major openings and big gains for the opposing team. The Yellow Jackets must stop the run if they want a chance to pull out a victory on Saturday.

Georgia Tech Pass Offense vs Duke Pass Defense

Georgia Tech's advantage is its pass offense vs. Duke's pass defense. The Blue Devils bring in the No. 56 pass defense this year, giving up 198 yards per game. Georgia Tech has the No.56 pass offense in the nation. Now, you look at the numbers and see the same numbers for both teams. How does the Yellow Jackets have an advantage?

Georgia Tech has weapons that could trouble Duke's defenders. When you look at Kevin Roche Jr., Dalen Penson, and Jordan Allen, each has been a go-to player on the offensive side of the ball this season. Roche is 6’8 plus and a major red-zone target in the middle of the field. Penson and Allen are explosive outside playmakers who can make big plays and need only a little space to make a difference. When you look at Duke's defensive issues, this could be advantageous for Georgia Tech, which has been figuring out the passing game each game and getting better.