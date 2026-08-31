Three Notable Quotes From Georgia Tech QB Alberto Mendoza In His Monday Availability

Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza talked to the media on Monday ahead of the Thursday night matchup against Colorado.

One of the main things Mendoza alluded to is that there is no one unified star and that it isn’t his team. It is everybody who is a part of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mendoza has been praised for his leadership and approach through camp, and you can see why.

“I wouldn't say it's my team. I would say it's everybody's team. That everyone's put in so many hours, so many hours of preparation, so much effort into this, so many tears and sweat. And I think that putting it just my team isn't right. think everyone deserves to be the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. We are the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, all of us. But it's nice to have a team around you, a team of guys that are gonna support you, a team that I can support. It's been nice to have have that around so,” said Mendoza.

One of the biggest things he said at the press conference was how he approaches adversity. He doesn’t stay fixated on a minor detail or a bad play, but he keeps his mind in the present and the next play coming up. A prudent answer from a young quarterback who has the right approach when difficult circumstances come up.

“I just think that God has given us, Lord Jesus Christ, given us another opportunity when I go out there and make a mistake. I have another opportunity. What a blessing to go out there and have another opportunity to go out there and show what I can do, show all the hard work I put in, show my abilities that he's blessed me with. That's what I tell the guys. No matter what the last play was, whether it's a touchdown, negative play, whatever it may be. We have another opportunity, another blessing that the Lord has blessed us with to go out there and show what we can do. So why not take advantage of it? Why think about the last play when we have a brand new play, brand new day, brand new whatever it is, minute, second ahead of us. So let's take advantage of that. That's something that I really hold close to myself,” said Mendoza.

The final interesting thing he said revolved around his command of the offense and the best method he used when getting used to a new offense and how he built with his teammates.

“I think I just gotta take it every day. I have been taketaking itn every day trying to communicate. Communication is key, especially in a new offense when there's so many new moving parts to the ton of new transfers, new players. think communication is a big part, so I think that having an open line of communication, which we have had with all the other players on the offense, really helps me take command and the whole offense take command along the field.