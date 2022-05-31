Skip to main content

Three-Star 2023 Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion Receives Georgia Tech Offer

Georgia Tech sent out an offer to three-star Charlotte product Kevin Concepcion

Georgia Tech has been adding to their wide receiver board for the 2023 recruiting class and this time, it was an out-of-state receiver that is on the coaching staff's radar. Kevin Concepcion is a three-star wideout from Charlotte and is one of the best in the state of North Carolina. Last week, Concepcion received an offer from the Georgia Tech staff and it added to his lengthy list. 

One of Georgia Tech's targets at wide receiver, Hilton Alexander, from Douglas County, committed to Wake Forest last week. That means that Georgia Tech is going to have to look elsewhere for wide receiver help. 

Concepcion is one of the top local wide receivers and has offers from plenty of other programs. Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, and Michigan State are only some of the programs after the 5-11 175 LBS wide receiver. 

This spring, Concepcion took unofficial visits to Michigan State and NC State, while also attending Florida State's junior day. Georgia Tech has a lot of ground to make up in this recruitment, but he is a talented player and worth the effort. Look for Georgia Tech to try and get him on campus this summer for a visit. 

