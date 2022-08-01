Three-Star Cornerback LJ Green Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech got the commitment of L.J. Green on Monday afternoon. A three-star defensive back from the state of Alabama, Green is the first cornerback to commit to the Yellow Jackets for 2023 and is a big addition.

Georgia Tech recently offered Green nearly two weeks ago and was able to get him on board for 2023 quickly. The Yellow Jackets recently lost out on in-state cornerback Quentin Ajiero to Duke and were looking to move on quickly to another cornerback in the class.

Green is an intriguing prospect at 6-1 170 LBS and possesses the length and athleticism to be a starting cornerback in the ACC in the future.

Marshall, Arkansas, Florida State, UCF, and Louisville were some of the other schools that Green had offers from.

Georgia Tech begins fall camp this Friday and the season-opening game vs Clemson is nearly a month away.

