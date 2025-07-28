Three Storylines to Watch as Georgia Tech Football Opens Camp
Fall camp is officially here, and Georgia Tech will get things started on The Flats this upcoming week. Let’s take a look at some storylines for the Yellow Jackets as fall camp is set to kick off.
Who wins in the trenches?
Usually, when it comes to camp, the defense is usually ahead of the offense. A big question is who will dominate early. With the Yellow Jackets replacing three starters on the offensive line from a year ago, will they struggle early against the defense in creating running lanes and protecting the quarterback? Ethan MacKenny, although experienced, takes over as a full-time starter for the first time in years. Joe Fusile will lock down the guard position, and Harrison Moore, the impressive redshirt sophomore who has been heaping praise from Keylan Rutledge this offseason. When it comes to the offensive line, it is all about cohesion and playing together as one. When you have new starters, it usually takes time to develop.
The right tackle position will be critical to watch. Malachi Carney, Will Reed, and Jameson Riggs will be battling it out for this spot. It will be interesting to see who emerges at that spot.
Outside of Jordan van den Burg, there is no sure spot for Georgia Tech on the defensive line. You have AJ Hoffler, Matthew Alexander, Ronald Triplette, Brayden Manley, and Akelo Stone as all new additions to the team. Georgia Tech desperately needs someone to become a guy alongside van den Burg for the Yellow Jackets to take the next step. Fall camp will reveal who can be next in line to establish themselves as a starter in a month.
Who will emerge as the next playmaker for the Yellow Jackets?
There are a lot of ways you can go here. You can go with Malachi Hosley, who comes over from UPENN, and will look to secure the No. 2 running back spot behind star running back Jamal Haynes. Trelain Maddox, although likely the No. 3 running back, will be a key part of the offense in 2025, especially late in games to finish games for Georgia Tech. You can also go with Eric Rivers, who would probably be the popular pick here with his elite deep threat ability and yards after the catch. Malik Rutherford has already established himself as a go-to player on offense for Georgia Tech, along with Haynes. Defenses will be gearing up to stop the Yellow Jackets' best players, which could play into the hands of their other pieces on offense that could come up big time. Zion Taylor was a standout in the spring for the Yellow Jackets, along with Debron Gatling, who also put together an impressive performance. Can they have the same success early on in camp?
Who will become the starting nickel corner?
This spot is truly up for grabs as Jy Gilmore (formerly Penn State), Kelvin Hill (formerly UAB), and Daiquan White (formerly Eastern Michigan) will be in a competition throughout camp to lock down this position. The slot WR has become an important part of the college football offense, especially with defenses being able to take away boundary receivers and run coverage to their sides. Georgia Tech struggled with covering the slot wide receiver last year, especially with the seam routes down the middle of the field. Games where this was apparent were against Syracuse and Miami a season ago. Against Syracuse, WR Trebor Pena and TE Oronde Gadsden II combined for 12 catches for 181 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. A position a lot of people overlook is the slot cornerback, but if Georgia Tech can hit on this position, especially in camp could be a critical part of the success in 2025.
