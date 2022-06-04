Skip to main content

Top Edge Target Zachariah Keith Sets Official Visit Date to Georgia Tech

Former Georgia Tech commit Zachariah Keith will be taking an official visit to Atlanta

After naming Georgia Tech amongst his final 12 schools last week, 2023 defensive end Zachariah Keith is going to be taking his official visit to Georgia Tech next weekend. 

It has been an interesting recruitment with Keith. He was a Georgia Tech commit, but he de-committed in January and has since been looking around at different schools. He has made unofficial visits to Atlanta since then and the coaching staff has still made it known that he is a priority in this class and has not stopped recruiting him. 

There are other schools competing to land the defensive end from Douglas Country High School. It will be a recruitment to follow this summer and potentially into the season. 

