Under The Radar Players Who Could Be Fall Camp Risers For Georgia Tech

Fall camp is not too far off for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which means the season is also on the horizon. There are a couple of under the radar names we haven't been talking enough about that could have key roles this season for the Yellow Jackets. Let's take a closer look at who that could be.

1.CB Daiquan White

Daiquan White is a defensive back who provides Georgia Tech with another cornerback option in the secondary that can easily be a starter. His veteran experience will be valuable to a young secondary with new pieces being added to the equation. He possesses the quickness, coverage ability, and competitive edge necessary to climb the depth chart if he performs well during fall camp. What makes him particularly interesting is his potential to handle multiple roles in the defensive backfield, giving the coaching staff added flexibility. If he continues to demonstrate consistency in man coverage and confidence as a tackler, he could be one of the players who turns heads during camp. White already has a productive spring, and can build off that and secure a potential starting role with a good fall camp.

2. TE Chris Corbo

Chris Corbo is a tight end with the size and versatility to become a key contributor for Georgia Tech. Corbo was limited in the spring because he was nursing an injury. He will now get a chance to showcase what he can do in fall camp. He appears to be the type of player who can excel both in the passing game and as an extra blocker, which is especially valuable in today's college game. For Corbo, fall camp represents an opportunity to prove he can handle the pace of the game while showcasing reliable hands and strong route awareness. If he has a productive August, he could emerge as a surprising candidate for playing time in a highly competitive position that is loaded with depth.

3. OL Kevin Peay

This is an underrated pick, but there is a lot of potential for Kevin Peay, whose growth will be important to monitor during fall camp. Peay has the physical frame and potential to make a significant impact if he can combine his attributes effectively. He is the type of lineman who can distinguish himself by being dependable in drills, finishing blocks, and holding his own against tougher competition. The defensive line for Georgia Tech has vastly improved. If he makes noticeable strides and can dominate in fall camp, he could earn more playing time. The Yellow Jackets will need a left guard to become a starter and a guy for them, and after sitting during his freshman campaign, what better candidate than Peay?

