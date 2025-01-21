Way-Too-Early 2025 Georgia Tech Projected Defensive Depth Chart
The 2024 College Football season wrapped up last night with Ohio State defeating Notre Dame and with that, all eyes start to shift toward 2025. For Georgia Tech, that has been going on for the better part of the past month since losing to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl. In multiple way-too-early top 25 lists for next season, Georgia Tech is being ranked.
After fielding one of the nation's worst defenses in 2023, head coach Brent Key brought in a brand new defensive staff and the Yellow Jackets were a much improved unit in 2024. The run defense and scoring defense were among the best in the conference and with the defensive staff returning for 2024, there is reason to believe they will keep improving. It won't be easy though. Georgia Tech is replacing several contributors on the defensive line and some players in the secondary. They have some new transfer additions and talented freshmen coming in who could certainly compete for spots.
But what might the depth chart look like on the defensive side of the ball? Here is what I think it might look like going into spring football.
End
1. A.J. Hoffler
2. Jordan Boyd
Nose
1. Matthew Alexander
2. Shymeik Jones
Tackle
1. Jordan van den Berg
2. Jason Moore or Christian Garrett
Rush
1. Ronald Triplette
2. Brayden Manley or Amontrae Bradford
The defensive line is my No. 1 question mark on this team going into 2025. They are losing Romello Height, Makius Scott, Josh Robinson, Sylvain Yondjouen, Kevin Harris, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers. While last year's group struggled to consistently rush the passer, they were a good run stopping unit. So far in the transfer portal, Georgia Tech has brought in Matthew Alexander (UCF), A.J. Hoffler (Clemson), Ronald Triplette (UTSA), and Brayden Manley (Mercer) to compete and I think they all have a chance to see the field in some capacity. Young players like Jordan Boyd and Amontrae Bradford are also going to be in the mix for playing time as well and I like both players as prospects coming out of high school. Four-Star freshman Christian Garrett could also be a factor as well. Going into spring. van den Berg is the only returning player who played a lot of snaps on the Yellow Jackets defensive line last season.
Hoffler played for the Tigers for two seasons and totaled 15 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Hoffler played 256 snaps for Clemson this past season and finished with a 56.5 grade and in 2023, he played 74 total snaps and finished with a 55.9 grade. The 6'4 240 LBS defensive end was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and played his high school football at Woodward Academy in Atlanta and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 222 prospect in the country, the No. 25 edge, and the No. 22 player in the state of Georgia. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately.
After transferring in from Kansas State, Triplette played three seasons for the Roadrunners from 2022-2024 and totaled 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his three seasons there. He could end up being an underrated addition to the portal class for Georgia Tech. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best defender on UTSA and he finished with an 87.4 grade there in 318 snaps, including an 85.1 pass rushing grade. In 2023, Triplette finished with a 69.0 grade in 217 snaps and in 2022, he was given a 67.4 grade in 275 snaps.
Don't be surprised if the Yellow Jackets look to add more to this group in the spring portal window, but this is how it might look for now.
Linebacker
1. Kyle Efford
2. Melvin Jordan
Linebacker
1. E.J. Lightsey
2. Tah'j Butler or Cayman Spaulding
This is a position where you are going to see plenty of guys rotating. Trenilyas Tatum is the only player who played a lot of snaps last season who won't be returning. Efford is the leader of the defense, Lightsey played well down the stretch, and Butler flashed a lot as a freshman and has plenty of talent. Georgia Tech dipped into the transfer portal to add Jordan (Oregon State) and Spaulding (Tennessee Tech) and I expect both of those players to provide depth. Jackson Hamilton is also a player who played snaps this season who will be back. Georgia Tech did not take a linebacker in this year's recruiting class.
In 2024, Jordan finished with 45 tackles including 21 solo. His most impressive game came against UNLV where he tallied seven tackles. He was the highest-rated Beavers defender per, Pro Football Focus. At Oregon State, he appeared in 26 games and registered 67 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Beavers.
Spaulding was one of the top defensive players on the Tennessee Tech defense a season ago. He finished the season with 66 tackles and three sacks a season ago. Pro Football Focus gave Spaulding a solid 76.1 grade a season a year ago in 623 snaps and he graded out as a solid player in all aspects of the defense.
Cornerback
1. Ahmari Harvey
2. Zachary Tobe
Nickel
1. Rodney Shelley
2. Syeed Gibbs
Cornerback
1. Kelvin Hill or Daiquan White
2. Dalen Penson or Nehemiah Chandler or Troy Stevenson
Free Safety
1. Omar Daniels
2. Tae Harris
Strong Safety
1. Clayton Powell-Lee
2. Christian Pritchett
Georgia Tech is losing Warren Burrell, LaMiles Brooks, and Taye Seymore, but they bring back plenty of players who played last season and also bring in some talented freshmen, as well as two young, but experienced transfers. The players who are easy to pencil in are Ahmari Harvey, Clayton Powell-Lee, and Rodney Shelley. Those guys will be three of the leaders of the defense next season, but also keep in mind (like every position on defense), the Yellow Jackets are going to rotate guys at these positions. Zachary Tobe seems likely to be in the rotation this season, as will transfers Kelvin Hill (UAB) and Daiquan White (Eastern Michigan).
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps.
There are other young corners who could be factors next season. Dalen Penson was a top-100 recruit in the 2025 cycle and is one of the best athletes in the class. He is not an early enrollee so that might make it difficult to see time early in the year, but he has the talent to see the field at some point in 2025. Troy Stevenson is a redshirt freshman who was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and he could be ready to challenge for more time, same as Nehemiah Chandler.
At safety, Omar Daniels played really well to end the season after moving there from nickel. Tae Harris was a borderline five-star player in the 2025 class and has a chance to see the field early.
The defensive line is the position to watch in the coming months. Linebacker and the secondary feels as though they have enough returning experience and incoming talent where they should be find. The two areas in which the defense struggled the most was pass rush and pass defense. I think the secondary has the talent to be better, but the pass rush is still to be determined.
