What is Georgia Tech Getting in new Wide Receiver Commit Zion Taylor?

New Georgia Tech wide receiver commit Zion Taylor brings a lot to the table and is only going to get better

Georgia Tech got their third commitment for their 2023 recruiting class tonight with the addition of Norcross wide receiver Zion Taylor. Taylor is a three-star prospect and one of my personal favorite recruits in the class of 2023 who is going to have a big senior season. He is the first skill position player that has committed to the Yellow Jackets this cycle and the coaching staff hopes that he will be far from the last one.

So what kind of player is Georgia Tech Football getting with their new wide receiver commit? Let's break it down below.

1. Ability to make plays after the catch

When you turn on Taylor's film, the first thing that catches your eye is what he does after he catches the ball. Taylor does not have blazing speed but is very instinctive with the ball in his hands after he catches it. That makes life easier on a quarterback and offensive coordinators. That is something that Taylor is going to bring from day one when he arrives on campus.

2. Is a Red Zone Threat

Taylor does not have exceptional size at 6-1 185 LBS, but he uses his body well to adjust to any throw and that stands out when his team is down in the red zone. Most fans think of red-zone threats as being guys that are 6-5 or higher, but Taylor's ability to make plays down in the red zone pops out when his team is on the move.

3. Exceptional Hands

Taylor can make any catch. He works well in crowded spaces and separates well from coverage to be able to secure the ball. Having great hands and the ability to win one-on-one matchups stands out and is only going to get better once he hits the next level.

Taylor is a big get for this coaching staff and brings a lot to the table. Let's see if the momentum carries on throughout the summer on the recruiting trail.

