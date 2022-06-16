Who are the top Remaining Recruits for Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech is off to a nice start in the 2023 recruiting class. Who are their top remaining targets?

Georgia Tech is still looking to add to its 2023 recruiting class, which currently holds nine members. The staff did a nice job of putting together a successful weekend after not having any commitments heading into the month and now, they will have to finish strong.

There are not likely to be many more commitments, as this is likely to be a smaller class than usual because of the number of transfers that the staff elected to bring in. Still, there are still some targets out there that Georgia Tech would love to land either this summer or during the season.

Let's look at the top remaining targets for Georgia Tech.

Colin Houck- Quarterback, Parkview High School

Quarterback is one of the positions that Georgia Tech has not filled yet, but they are still going after their top target at the position. Colin Houck is a multi-sport sport athlete and is a very good baseball player at that.

Georgia Tech might be hoping to lure Houck by touting their success as a baseball program and it is worth a shot. He was recently on campus for a 7-on-7 tournament at Georgia Tech and they are pushing hard for the quarterback.

Houck holds other offers from schools like Arkansas, Miami, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Houston, and Memphis.

Patrick Screws-Offensive Line- Eufaula, AL

Georgia Tech has made the offensive line a big priority during this recruiting class and the next guy the staff would like to add to it would be Patrick Screws. Screws would fit in well with what offensive coordinator and at 6-5 305 LBS, plays with great physicality and strength.

Screws will be in Atlanta for his official visit this weekend and it will be a great opportunity to land his commitment. There is going to be some competition, however.

He holds offers from schools like Georgia, Kentucky, Arizona State, and Georgia State. That list could grow too. This is a big official visit coming up for Tech.

Durrell Robinson- Running Back- Baltimore, MD

Despite adding a talented running back over the weekend with Cincinnati's Trey Cornist, Georgia Tech is still looking to add to the position. Durrell Robinson is the top running back on the board for the Yellow Jackets and after being in Atlanta for his official visit last weekend, Tech might be in the lead.

Robinson is a big back at 6-1 190 LBS and is built similar to Cornist. Getting two backs like this in one class would be huge for Georgia Tech, but it still seems as though Robinson will take other official visits. He is slated to go to Boston College on June 17th. This could be an interesting development over the next few weeks.

Gabe Fortson- Offensive Line- North Cobb Christian School, GA

Fortson was on his official visit to Georgia Tech this past weekend and it is no secret that he has been a quick riser over the last few weeks. Fortson is a big and physical lineman, who is quick on his feet. He had a great showing at one of the Georgia Tech camps recently and could be one of the next commits for Tech.

Tech is going to have to hold off North Carolina and Mississippi State, but they might be in the best position. Keep an eye on this recruitment.

Kamal Bonner- Defensive Back- Colquitt County, GA

Bonner was on his official visit this past weekend to Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets seem to be in a good position for the physical safety from Colquitt County.

Bonner is one of the top recruits remaining out there for Georgia Tech, but a Michigan State offer recently gave Georgia Tech more competition.

Grant Tucker- Athlete- Charlotte, NC

Tucker is the highest-rated recruit that is remaining on the board for Georgia Tech and he seemed to have enjoyed his official visit last weekend.

Tucker plays both wideout and defensive back/linebacker. He projects to be a starter at the defensive level and Tech would love to add his athleticism.

North Carolina, Penn State, and Tennessee are some of his other offers.

