Georgia Tech Softball Gets Ready for Home Series With Boston College

After losing two out of three to Notre Dame, Georgia Tech is coming home to take on one of the worst teams in the ACC in Boston College. The Yellow Jackets had a nine-game winning streak before losing two close games to close the series against Notre Dame out.

After the weekend series with the Fighting Irish, Georgia Tech's record is sitting at 25-11 and 6-9 in the ACC. The offense during this stretch has been really solid and a few different players have been contributing. Jin Sileo has been phenomenal with extra base-hitting and the only thing that has gone wrong for her is that she has been thrown out stealing a few times, but she has been consistent as of late.

Sileo is not the only hitter that is doing well for the Yellow Jackets heading into the series. Emma Kauf was a home run machine during the Notre Dame series and hopes to keep it going this weekend. Auburn Dupree and Mallorie Black have been great as well.

Georgia Tech is now in seventh place in the ACC after last weekend, but they are higher than Boston College. The Eagles are 2-10 in the ACC and 15-17 overall and it has not been a kind season for them. It would be great for the Yellow Jackets if they can sweep or at least win two games this weekend if they hope to get back in the top half of the ACC.

The first game in the series is slated to start Friday at 3:00 p.m. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

