Bleav Georgia Tech: Complete Birmingham Bowl Preview
For the final time of 2024, it is game week for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are playing in their second consecutive bowl game and for them to end the season with eight wins, they are going to have to defeat Vanderbilt. Like Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt has made a habit of playing their best against top opponents, getting a win over Alabama and almost knocking off Texas and LSU. These two teams have a lot of similiarities and it should make for one of the top bowl matchups of bowl season.
In the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down the bowl matchup between Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt, as well as picking a winner for the game.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!
So what is at stake for the Yellow Jackets in this game?
- If Georgia Tech wins, it would give them a final record of 8-5 and would complete their first eight win season since 2016.
- A win would cap its 15th eight-win season in the last 69 years (since 1956) and the 34th overall in the program's 132-season history;
- A win would make Brent Key the fifth head coach in Tech history with an eight-win season within his first two full years at the helm of the program — the other four (John Heisman, William Alexander, Bobby Dodd and Paul Johnson) — are all in the College Football Hall of Fame;
- A win would give Georgia Tech bowl wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2003 and 2004;
- A win would move Georgia Tech up it to 27-20 all-time in bowl games (.574); • up it to 21-15-3 all-time against Vanderbilt (.577);
- A win would be its seventh-straight win over Vanderbilt (since a 10-10 tie in 1965);
- A win would extend its unbeaten streak versus Vanderbilt to 14 games (13-0-1 since 1948, with Tech's last loss in the series com ing in 1941);
- A loss would give Georgia Tech a final record of 7-6;
- A loss would drop it to 26-21 all-time in bowl games (.553) and drop it to 20-16-3 all-time versus Vanderbilt (.551);
- A loss would snap a six-game winning streak and a 13-game unbeaten streak against Vanderbilt and be its first loss to an unranked SEC opponent since a 13-7 defeat at unranked Georgia in 2015.
Related Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart for Bowl Game Matchup vs Vanderbilt
Former Georgia Tech Wide Reciever Eric Singleton Jr. transfers To Auburn
Georgia Tech Football: Malik Rutherford Withdraws Name From Portal, Will Play Last Season With Yellow Jackets