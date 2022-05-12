ACC Tournament Quarterfinals: Georgia Tech Softball vs Duke Preview

Pitching dominated the day for Georgia Tech Softball in Wednesday's victory over NC State and the Yellow Jackets will be hoping for a repeat performance on Thursday afternoon against Duke.

Duke has been one of the best teams in the ACC and the country all season long. The Blue Devils hold a 40-7 record on the season and a 19-3 ACC record.

The two teams met back at the beginning of March and it did not go Georgia Tech's way. Duke outscored Georgia Tech 22-5 over the course of three games and swept the Yellow Jackets. It is going to take a complete performance from Tech to get the upset victory over Duke.

Georgia Tech has what it takes to get it done though. The offense is due for a big breakout performance, as they have been stifled here lately. The pitching from Blake Neleman on Wednesday was fantastic, as she struck out thirteen batters and only allowed two hits.

Jin Sileo and Emma Kauf had big days at the plate against NC State. They are going to need to continue that today against Duke.

If Georgia Tech can pull off the win on Thursday, they will go on to face the winner of Florida State and Virginia on Friday.

The game between Georgia Tech and Duke is slated to begin at 5:00 p.m on Thursday evening.

