After being let go in September, former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury has found a new job in the ACC.

According to a report from Matt Fortuna at the Athletic, Stansbury is going to be hired as the deputy AD at NC State. According to the report, Stansbury will be responsible for internal operations and football sport supervision for the Wolfpack.

Stansbury, who was a Georgia Tech alum and letterwinner in football, was hired as the athletic director in 2016. The main thing that most will point to in his time at Georgia Tech was that he hired Geoff Collins to replace Paul Johnson and that hire was a disaster for Georgia Tech.

Not only did Stansbury hire Collins, but he publicly backed him as the head coach after the tough end to the 2021 football season. With Collins's terrible start to the 2022 season, it was inevitable that Collins would be let go at some point this past season, and more than likely, that meant Stansbury was going to go as well.

Former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury has been hired at NC State Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after his firing, Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera hired former J Batt as the new athletic director for the Yellow Jackets. Batt made his first significant move as AD by deciding to keep Brent Key as the head coach of the program.

