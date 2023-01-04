Transfer Wide Receiver Abdul Janneh Set To Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend

Georgia Tech is set to host one of their transfer wide receiver targets this weekend for a visit.

Duquesne wide receiver transfer Abdul Janneh announced on his Twitter account earlier this afternoon that he will be in town to visit Atlanta this weekend. The Yellow Jackets have been looking for another addition at the wide receiver position through the transfer portal and Janneh might just be the top target.

Janneh is a 6'3 180 LBS wide receiver that has received plenty of interest from other schools since entering the transfer portal. Janneh has received offers from NC State, Washington State, Virginia Tech, Marshall, App State, Georgia State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Toledo, and Utah State.

Janneh is projected to be an outside receiver with his size and ball skills and I think that is the thing that stands out the most when watching him play. Last season, he caught 43 passes for 579 yards and was very good at catching the ball in traffic and winning his matchups.

The Yellow Jackets have been looking for another receiver through the portal even after signing Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane. Georgia Tech is losing Nate McCollum (last year's leading receiver), Ryan King, E.J. Jenkins, and Malachi Carter, so more talent was needed at the position. The staff also signed three high school wide receivers on signing day as well (Bryce Dopson, Eric Singleton Jr, and Zion Taylor).

This has clearly been a position of need for the Yellow Jackets this offseason and they have made some talented additions so far. Another is likely needed and Janneh just might be the guy for Key and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

