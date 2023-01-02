ACC Basketball Power Rankings: 1/2

Another week of ACC Basketball is in the books and there continues to be a bit of a jam at and near the top of the conference standings. Miami, Clemson, and Pittsburgh remain undefeated in conference play and Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia, and Syracuse all have just one loss. There is plenty to sort out in the coming weeks and more separation is going to occur.

The biggest win of the weekend was when Pitt upset North Carolina on Friday. It was another disappointing loss for the Tar Heels and now North Carolina is unranked once again.

So who has moved up and who has moved down in the latest edition of the ACC power rankings?

15. Louisville (Last week: 15)

No change at the bottom for these power rankings. The Cardinals played their annual non-conference game against Kentucky and continued to look dreadful. Louisville is now 2-12 and 0-3 in the ACC. The Cardinals will play two home games this week against Wake Forest and Syracuse.

14. Georgia Tech (Last week: 12)

Georgia Tech is 0-3 in ACC play to start the season Georgia Tech Athletics

The Yellow Jackets dropped another dud in ACC play and it has been a dreadful start to ACC play for Georgia Tech. An 18-point loss to Virginia is the latest double-digit loss for Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner and the heat might be starting to heat up with each passing loss. Things don't get any easier for Georgia Tech this week with a home game against Miami, but there is the opportunity for their first ACC win against Florida State on Saturday.

13. Notre Dame (Last week: 13)

The Fighting Irish were within striking distance of Miami on Friday in the second half, but the Hurricanes pulled away and remained undefeated in conference play. Notre Dame has yet to win a conference game and is just 8-6 this season. The Fighting Irish will take on Boston College and North Carolina this week, both games on the road.

12. Florida State (Last week: 14)

It has not been a great year so far for Florida State, but they did beat Notre Dame and have two more conference wins than the Fighting Irish so they edge them out this week. Still, Leonard Hamilton's squad is 4-11 and can earn their conference win if they beat Georgia Tech this Saturday.

11. Boston College (Last week: 11)

It was an 0-1 week for the Eagles, losing by 14 to Syracuse and dropping to 1-2 in ACC play. Boston College is only 7-7 this season and they have the unfortunate duty of playing Duke this week. There is a winnable game against Notre Dame, however.

10. Syracuse (Last Week: 10)

Syracuse is 2-1 in ACC play this season Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A good win for the Orange this past week, beating Boston College by 14 points. Boston College is not one of the premier programs in the conference this season, but Syracuse could have used the good win. After a tough start to the season, Syracuse has strung together some wins and will be large favorites against Louisville. A big test awaits this Saturday against Virginia.

9. Virginia Tech (Last week: 8)

The Hokies' 11-3 record looks nice, but dropping to 1-2 in ACC play stings a bit. The latest loss for Virginia Tech was a close one to Wake Forest and it seems like the Hokies are still clinging on to the win they had over North Carolina earlier this year. Virginia Tech will take on Clemson and NC State this week.

8. Wake Forest (Last week: 9)

Wake Forest keeps winning games and got a close victory over Virginia Tech this week. The Demon Deacons still hold an impressive victory over Duke this year and can further solidify their status as a sleeper in the ACC with a win against North Carolina on Wednesday and then they take on lowly Louisville.

7. NC State (Last week: 5)

The Wolfpack are living on the bubble right now and a 14-point loss to Clemson does not help them. NC State is now 1-3 in conference play and has two challenging games this week against Duke and Virginia Tech. NC State needs quality wins because while they do have 11 wins, they lack quality wins. The game against Duke is one of the best in the conference this week.

6. North Carolina (Last week: 4)

North Carolina suffered a disappointing loss to Pitt this past week Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Every time it looks like North Carolina has turned the corner, they suffer a puzzling loss. This time, the Tar Heels lost to Pitt by two points and are now 1-2 in the ACC. Games against Wake Forest and Notre Dame are must wins this week before a showdown with Virginia. This team is the most talented in the ACC, but they have yet to play like it consistently.

5. Pitt (Last week: 7)

The Panthers are undefeated in ACC play and 10-4 this season. A win against North Carolina has raised this team's profile, but there are plenty of challenging games on the horizon for Pitt. A big-time matchup with Virginia is on deck for Tuesday night and that could show whether the Panthers are ready to be considered a contender.

4. Clemson (Last week: 6)

The Tigers remain unbeaten in the ACC and are 11-3 this season. Clemson does not have a signature conference win yet, but they look solid all around and will have plenty of chances to prove themselves in the coming week. Clemson hits the road to take on Virginia Tech and Pitt this week.

3. Duke (Last week: 3)

Duke bounced back from their surprise loss to Wake Forest by blowing out Florida State. That win alone won't move you up the rankings, but it was important for the Blue Devils to bounce back and not let one loss become two. Duke has two road games against NC State and Boston College on the road this week.

2. Virginia (Last week: 2)

The Cavaliers were not challenged for long on the road against Georgia Tech and Virginia kept up their dominance against the Yellow Jackets. It was a much-needed win for UVA after two losses in their previous three games. The Cavaliers have a big challenge on the road against Pitt on Tuesday night and it is another chance to show they might be the ACC's top team, despite the loss to Miami.

1. Miami (Last week: 1)

The Hurricanes got a win over Notre Dame on Friday and are undefeated in the ACC and have only one loss this season. Miami will be big favorites against Georgia Tech and Boston College this week and if they win both of those games, Miami might be ranked in the AP top ten at this time next week.

