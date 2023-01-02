Former Georgia Tech Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Former Georgia Tech star Jahmyr Gibbs officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft today after spending the past season playing running back for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Gibbs spent his first two seasons as a collegiate player in Atlanta playing for former Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins. Gibbs came to Georgia Tech as one of the top recruits in the country and is one of the highest-rated recruits that has ever signed and played with Georgia Tech. He was a member of the 2020 recruiting class that also included former Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims, who transferred to Nebraska this offseason.

Jahmyr Gibbs has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

During his career on The Flats, Gibbs ran for 1.206 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He also caught 60 passes for 773 yards and five touchdowns. He was one of the fastest and most electric players in the country, despite the team not having the kind of record most had hoped for when Gibbs signed with the Yellow Jackets.

Gibbs decided to transfer from Georgia Tech after the 2021 season and he instantly became one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal. Gibbs decided to play for Alabama and pursue a national championship, as well as hope to be a first-round pick. This season at Alabama, Gibbs ran for 926 yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards per carry. He also caught 44 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns. While Alabama did not make the playoff or the SEC Championship game this year, it was still a fantastic year for Gibbs, who was perhaps the most reliable player on the Alabama offense aside from quarterback Bryce Young.

Gibbs is likely to be one of the first running backs off the board in April and his ability to be a threat out of the backfield as a receiver and his speed will be appealing to teams.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Watch: Former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason scores first NFL touchdown

Who are some of the early top 2024 targets at running back for Georgia Tech?

Analyzing Georgia Tech's defensive line after signing day

Former Georgia Tech guard Shaq Mason helps Tampa Bay clinch NFC South

Can Georgia Tech have one of the ACC's best secondaries with the return of Zamari Walton?

Three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's loss to Virginia

Georgia Tech loses to Virginia and drops to 0-3 in ACC play

Zamari Walton announces return for 2023 season

Georgia Tech offers three-star running back Chris Davis

Georgia Tech offers 2024 athlete Jaylin Lackey