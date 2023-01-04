Report: Georgia Tech Parting Ways With Defensive Line Coaches

Georgia Tech is making another coaching change, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

According to a report from Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, Georgia Tech is parting ways with defensive line coach Larry Knight and David Turner. Knight was the defensive ends coach last season as well as holding the title of defensive recruiting coordinator. Turner was the defensive run game coordinator last season and coached the interior defensive linemen.

This is pretty significant news for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have been remaking the coaching staff this offseason, but it has primarily been on the offensive side of the football. These are the first changes that Brent Key has made on the defensive side of the ball.

According to the Georgia Tech Athletics site, Knight came to Georgia Tech after two seasons under head coach Geoff Collins at Temple (2017-18). He began at Temple as a quality-control assistant before being promoted twice — first to director of player personnel and then to outside linebackers coach/defensive recruiting coordinator.

Brent Key is making some shakeups on the defensive staff

Turner came to Georgia Tech after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Florida and he has been coaching for more than 30 years.

It will be interesting to see how quickly Key works to fill the position and who he gets to fill the coaching spot. Stay tuned to AllYellowJackets for the latest!

Georgia Tech Coaching Staff

Head coach- Brent Key

Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator- Chris Weinke

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner

Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie

Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford

Offensive line coach-Geep Wade

Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker

Defensive line coach- TBD

Linebackers coach- Jason Semore

Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman

