Report: Georgia Tech Parting Ways With Defensive Line Coaches

Larry Knight and David Turner will not be back with Georgia Tech in 2023

Georgia Tech is making another coaching change, this time on the defensive side of the ball. 

According to a report from Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, Georgia Tech is parting ways with defensive line coach Larry Knight and David Turner. Knight was the defensive ends coach last season as well as holding the title of defensive recruiting coordinator. Turner was the defensive run game coordinator last season and coached the interior defensive linemen. 

This is pretty significant news for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have been remaking the coaching staff this offseason, but it has primarily been on the offensive side of the football. These are the first changes that Brent Key has made on the defensive side of the ball. 

According to the Georgia Tech Athletics site, Knight came to Georgia Tech after two seasons under head coach Geoff Collins at Temple (2017-18). He began at Temple as a quality-control assistant before being promoted twice — first to director of player personnel and then to outside linebackers coach/defensive recruiting coordinator.

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key

Brent Key is making some shakeups on the defensive staff 

Turner came to Georgia Tech after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Florida and he has been coaching for more than 30 years. 

It will be interesting to see how quickly Key works to fill the position and who he gets to fill the coaching spot. Stay tuned to AllYellowJackets for the latest!

Georgia Tech Coaching Staff

  • Head coach- Brent Key
  • Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator- Chris Weinke
  • Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner
  • Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie
  • Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford
  • Offensive line coach-Geep Wade
  • Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker
  • Defensive line coach- TBD
  • Linebackers coach- Jason Semore
  • Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman

