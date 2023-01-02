Former Georgia Tech Defensive Lineman Jordan Domineck Enters Transfer Portal
A former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket is back in the transfer portal.
Jordan Domineck transferred to Arkansas after spending the first part of his career with Georgia Tech. Domineck is re-entering the portal after finishing tied for third in the SEC in sacks this season with 7.5.
This is an interesting decision for Domineck. He had a really good season with the Razorbacks in 2021 and I assumed he was going to be one of the leaders for the defense next season. With him back in the portal, I expect him to be pursued by teams, as he is immediately eligible as a grad transfer and plenty of teams need experienced pass rushers. This season, Domineck had a career-high 7.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He has 16.5 career sacks.
Would Georgia Tech be interested in a reunion? I would have to think so. The Yellow Jackets are losing their top pass rusher Keion White to the NFL and will need help replacing that production. Domineck left when Geoff Collins was still the head coach and it would be interesting to see if he would be interested in coming back to Atlanta to play for Brent Key.
Georgia Tech has plenty of pass rushers that have played, but none with the proven production of Domineck. Let's see if Key and the Yellow Jackets staff show any interest in Domineck over the next couple of weeks.
