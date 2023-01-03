Where Does Georgia Tech Currently Fall In The Transfer Portal Rankings?

Georgia Tech was active in the transfer portal early on in the cycle, but as things have cooled off just a bit, where do the Yellow Jackets currently stand in the transfer portal rankings?

In the span of one weekend, the Yellow Jackets managed to land most of the six transfers that Brent Key has signed. USF transfer tight end, Jackson Long, first and then the rest seemed to follow afterward. Texas A&M wide receiver transfer followed a couple of days later and then on Georgia Tech's big official visit weekend before signing day, Georgia Tech landed linebackers Braelen Oliver and Andre White Jr, running back Trevion Cooley, and quarterback Haynes King. It was a good haul for the Yellow Jackets and addressed some key spots that needed players for the 2023 season.

The first transfer window is still open and will be until the end of the month so there is still time to add more if Georgia Tech decides to do so. This ranking is clearly subject to change in the next few weeks if they add more players.

Quarterback Haynes King is one of the six transfer additions for Georgia Tech so far John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

According to 247Sports, Georgia Tech's transfer class currently ranks 32nd nationally and eighth in the ACC. The highest-ranked transfers the team has brought in are Lane and Cooley. The teams in the ACC that are ranked above Georgia Tech are Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Syracuse. North Carolina has received two commitments from two former Yellow Jackets, wide receiver Nate McCollum and defensive back Derrik Allen.

Tech has the third most transfer commitments in the ACC so far. North Carolina leads the way with nine, Florida State and Louisville are tied with eight, and the Yellow Jackets have six. Florida State has the top-ranked transfer class in the nation and has done a great job of adding players so far to a team that ended the season well.

So how do each of these guys fit in?

King is likely going to enter the spring in a competition with Zach Pyron to be the starting quarterback in the fall. Both players are young and have flashed upside and it is going to be one of the most interesting battles and positions to watch in spring and beyond.

Cooley is going to provide depth and there is a chance he could start. With Dontae Smith returning and expected improvement from young backs, Jamie Felix and Antonio Martin, that could be a position of strength for Georgia Tech.

Chase Lane was a big addition to Georgia Tech this offseason Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lane is almost certainly going to be at the top of the rotation at the receiver position. The Yellow Jackets are losing McCollum, Malachi Carter, E.J. Jenkins, and Ryan King from last season and I think it is likely they add another receiver through the portal at some point.

Long has not played yet in his college career, but he has talent and the tight position was a weakness for Georgia Tech last season.

Oliver and White are going to be in the running to help replace the production lost with the departures of Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley. Both players have played and brought experience and I expect them to be leaders in the spring and beyond.

This is a solid group that gets players at positions of need. Let's see if Georgia Tech adds any more players through the transfer portal and where those rankings end up as the transfer portal window closes.

