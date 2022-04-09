Georgia Tech Blows Out Boston College in Game Two to Take the Series

After winning a low-scoring matchup with the Eagles on Friday afternoon, Georgia Tech was ready to take the series against Boston College on Saturday. Both offenses were looking for a bounce-back night, after struggling to hit the ball in game one. Chandler Dennis was starting at pitcher tonight for the Yellow Jackets.

Boston College did not waste any time getting a lead in the game. At the bottom of the first with two outs, Kamryn Warman had an RBI double for the Eagles to make the game 1-0.

The Eagles did not hold the game for long though. Ella Edgmon had a 3 RBI double and got the lead for the Yellow Jackets 3-1. Mallorie Black would then have an RBI single to make it 4-1.

Grace Connelly had a good game on Friday and continued to hit the ball on Saturday. An RBI single by her got the Yellow Jackets up to a 5-1 lead in the top of the third inning. A wild pitch would allow Sarah Beth Allen to score and make the lead 6-1 and the Yellow Jackets started to blow the game open.

Auburn Dupree kept the scoring going for the Yellow Jackets with an RBI single of her own and it was 7-1 and seven unanswered runs by the Yellow Jackets. Emma Kauf would then get a 2 RBI single to make it 9-1. It was safe to say at that point that the offense was hitting the ball better than it had on Friday.

The top of the third inning just kept going and Tech just kept scoring. Allen would have a 2 RBI single to make it 11-1. Boston College hit a home run to make it 11-2, but then the Yellow Jackets would get right back behind the plate and put more runs on the board.

In the top of the fifth inning, Kauf had an RBI double to make it 12-2, then Tricia Awald had an RBI double of her own to make it 13-2. SandraBeth Pritchett had an RBI single to put the 14th run on the board for Georgia Tech.

The win gets the Yellow Jackets another series win against an ACC opponent. Georgia Tech will look to complete the sweep tomorrow afternoon.

