Georgia Tech Extends Winning Streak in Thrilling Comeback vs Notre Dame

Georgia Tech Softball entered their matchup with Notre Dame on Friday night on an eight-game winning streak. The Yellow Jackets were trailing the 24th ranked Fighting Irish in the standings in the ACC and were in need of a win in South Bend. What a win they would earn by the end of the night.

Blake Neleman was the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets and she was opposed by Payton Tidd on the other side. The first inning did not see any action for either side. The Fighting Irish did put a runner on second but were unable to do anything with the baserunner.

Georgia Tech was able to get a leadoff walk to start the second inning with Carolina Davis being walked. Davis was able to advance to second on a sacrifice bunt from Bailee Zeitler and then was able to score on a two-out single from Jin Sileo, who has been playing fantastic as of late. Tech was able to go up 1-0 in the top of the second inning.

After keeping Notre Dame off the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning, Georgia Tech was able to add to the lead. Auburn Dupree singled to get the inning started and then Mallorie Black had an RBI single to make it 2-0. After a double from Emma Kauf that got runners on second and third for Tech, Tricia Awald had an RBI single that made the game 3-0.

The third inning is where Georgia Tech really played well. Zeitler reached on a fielder's choice and got a run-in to make it 4-0.

Notre Dame was not going to go away quietly though. The Fighting Irish were able to score five runs quickly to make the game 5-4 in their favor.

A home run by Notre Dame in the bottom of the fourth gave Notre Dame a two-run lead at 6-4. Joley Mitchell then had an RBI single for the Fighting Irish to give Notre Dame a 7-4 lead.

Georgia Tech had an opportunity in the top of the fifth inning with the bases loaded, but the Yellow Jackets could not take advantage and the game remained 7-4.

Black did have an RBI single to make the game 7-5 in the top of the sixth, but that was all the Yellow Jackets could muster in the sixth.

The top of the seventh was where things got crazy. After Notre Dame scored another run to make it 8-5, it looked like the Yellow Jackets were all out of hope. Then Georgia Tech was able to score four runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead at 9-8.

It was an incredible finish to a great game and now, the Yellow Jackets have a nine-game winning streak. The two teams will meet again tomorrow.

