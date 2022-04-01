Georgia Tech Offers Transfer Offensive Linemen Tyler Johnson

In what has been a busy offseason of coaching change and trying to upgrade the roster, it does not appear that Georgia Tech is done doing so. With spring practice wrapped up, Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins has a good idea of where his roster needs to be upgraded.

While Georgia Tech had their spring practice early, most around the country won't be going on for much longer. With spring practice ending at most schools around the country soon, there is going to be a new wave of transfers that are going to be looking for new schools.

One of those new players is former Texas offensive linemen Tyler Johnson. Johnson was a member of a highly rated recruiting class for the Longhorns in 2019 and was a high four-star prospect out of the state of Texas. He redshirted his freshman year but only made one start while with the Longhorns.

When Johnson decided to enter the portal yesterday, it did not take long for the Yellow Jackets to swoop in with an offer.

Georgia Tech appears to be the first offer for Johnson. There are sure to be more to come for the talented offensive linemen, but it was good for Collins and his staff to get out ahead of this one early.

The Yellow Jackets have already added two offensive linemen from the transfer portal this offseason. Pierce Quick is an offensive linemen transfer from Alabama and Paul Tchio is coming over from rival Clemson.

With the hiring of Chip Long as the offensive coordinator, it is not a surprise to see Georgia Tech want to upgrade the offensive line. The Yellow Jackets will be a run-first team under Long and needed some instant impact players to do so.

This is a pivotal season for Collins and he needs to win to show he deserves another season to keep building the program. Look for the staff to go after more transfers in the coming weeks as they enter the portal.

